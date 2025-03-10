circle x black
Lunedì 10 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 13:33
Introducing the Laifen Mini Hair Dryer: The Perfect Travel Companion for Effortless Beauty

10 marzo 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, March 10, 2025  /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, a leading innovator in personal care technology, is proud to announce the official European launch of the Laifen Mini Hair Dryer, the ultimate beauty-on-the-go solution. Just in time for Spring, the Mini is the perfect travel companion, combining powerful performance, portability, and stylish design to meet the needs of modern, on-the-move individuals. To celebrate this milestone, Laifen is also rolling out exclusive Spring Sales promotions with discounts of up to 30% off.

Mini but Mighty – Compact Power for Any Occasion

The Laifen Mini is designed for those who value both convenience and performance. As the latest product in Laifen's signature high-speed hair dryer product line, the Mini is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than Laifen's previous models,making it the perfect on-the-go beauty tool. Weighing only 299 grams, the Mini is as light as an apple, making it effortless to carry around.Its ultra-compact size ensures it fits seamlessly into carry-on bags, suitcases, or even handbags, making it an essential travel companion for vacations, business trips, and daily outings.

Despite its small form factor, the Mini is equipped with a powerful 110,000 RPM brushless motor and optimized airflow technology, delivering salon-quality drying performance wherever you go. Whether you're prepping for a meeting or freshening up after a long flight, the Mini provides fast, efficient drying without compromising on power.

Premium Features for a Luxurious Styling Experience

IF Design Awards

Spring Sales – Exclusive Discounts on Mini from March 10

To mark the European launch, Laifen is offering a limited-time 20% off discount for the Mini across its  official website from March 10 – April 13.

Take advantage of these deals and experience the perfect balance of portability, performance, and style with the Laifen Mini.

For more details and to shop the Mini or other Laifen products, visit:  Laifen Official Website

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over eleven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635459/Laifen_Mini_Hair_Dryer___Beauty_On_Go.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-the-laifen-mini-hair-dryer-the-perfect-travel-companion-for-effortless-beauty-302395319.html

in Evidenza