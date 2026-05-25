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isinwheel Rolls Out 8th Anniversary Campaign in Europe with Special Offers on Electric Scooters

25 maggio 2026 | 09.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 8th Anniversary Campaign. Starting on May 28 and running through June 15, this special event celebrates eight years of innovation and growth.

CTA

Since its establishment in 2018, isinwheel has rapidly expanded its global footprint, with Europe becoming a key market for its innovative electric scooters and bikes. To express gratitude to European consumers, isinwheel is offering exclusive discounts on its most popular models, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and sustainable transportation solutions.

Anniversary Highlights: Premium Scooters at Special Prices

The campaign features a curated selection of isinwheel's best-selling products, catering to diverse needs from family fun to high-performance off-roading:

MiniSpider Kids' Electric CarGT1 Dual Off-Road Electric ScooterGT4 Dual High-Performance ScooterS9 Electric Scooter (350W)H7 Pro Commuting Scooter with Seat

isinwheel's diverse product line ensures that there is a perfect ride for everyone. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your mobility experience. Visit isinwheel's website to explore the full range of anniversary deals.

About isinwheel

isinwheel is a global leader in the manufacture of personal E-scooters, committed to enhancing the riding experience through continuous innovation. Embracing the principles of sustainable development, isinwheel offers convenient, eco-friendly, stylish, and affordable transportation solutions. Bringing desired destinations closer, isinwheel enriches lives in simpler, more affordable, and enjoyable ways.

For more information, please visit isinwheel's website and social media:

Website: https://www.isinwheel.co.uk  

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.Europe 

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel.eu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_eu/   

X: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985303/isinwheel_8th_Anniversary_Campaign.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isinwheel-rolls-out-8th-anniversary-campaign-in-europe-with-special-offers-on-electric-scooters-302778930.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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