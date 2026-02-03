ISX Financial EU PLC Appoints Andreas Artemiou as Chief Risk Officer

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU PLC (ISXX), an EEA authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorised by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), today announced the appointment of Andreas Artemiou as Chief Risk Officer (CRO). In this role, Mr. Artemiou will lead ISXX's risk management function, including credit risk, non-financial risk, cyber risk, and chargeback management. Mr. Artemiou's appointment is subject to a formal (non-objection) approval decision by CBC.

"We are very pleased to welcome Andreas Artemiou to ISXX as our new Chief Risk Officer," said Nikogiannis Karantzis, CEO of ISXX. "His depth of experience in banking, regulatory engagement, and risk management will be invaluable, as we continue to scale our business while maintaining the highest standards of risk discipline and regulatory compliance."

As a highly experienced risk professional, Mr. Artemiou brings thorough knowledge in credit risk, non-financial risk, capital management, and data governance. His background includes leading strategy development and implementation, translating supervisory and regulatory requirements into practical frameworks, conducting stress testing and developing risk analytics, and supporting front-line teams in embedding effective risk management practices aligned with business objectives.

Mr. Artemiou brings significant leadership experience, having served as a member of the Executive Committees at AstroBank Public Company Limited and Cynergy Bank (ex-Bank of Cyprus UK), as well as holding senior leadership roles in Bank of Cyprus. In these roles Mr. Artemiou was actively involved in the overall management of the banks, including strategic planning and execution, business growth initiatives, and driving operational efficiency. He also played a key role in engaging employees around the banks' vision, culture, and business objectives.

As CRO, Andreas Artemiou will work closely with the Board of Directors, executive management, and regulatory authorities to further enhance ISXX's risk governance framework and support long-term growth.

"I am pleased to join ISXX at such an important stage of its development," said Mr. Artemiou. "Strong risk management is fundamental to supporting innovation and long-term growth. I look forward to working with the executive management team and the Board of Directors to further enhance our risk framework while enabling the business to deliver on its strategic objectives."

ISXX continues to invest in its governance and leadership capabilities as it expands its digital financial services offering. The appointment of Andreas Artemiou as CRO reinforces the company's commitment to strong risk management, rigorous regulatory compliance, and long-term stability.

