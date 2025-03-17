ITG enhances global AI-enabled content capabilities with Ian Hudson joining as Chief Production Officer

LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), the AI-enabled, agile content business, has today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ian Hudson as its new Chief Production Officer, responsible for leading the creation of content across ITG, and its Capture Studios facility.

After five years as Head of Operations EMEA at Tag, Hudson joins ITG at an exciting time for the business, which has recently expanded its US operation significantly with the acquisition of PureRed in February.

He will now take charge of ITG's global content creation model, ensuring consistent, high-quality delivery for world-renowned clients such as Microsoft, Walgreens, KFC, Heineken, Samsung and PUMA.

Hudson will oversee ITG's content teams globally, including its offshore capabilities in South America and Asia, as well as Capture Studios, which supports leading brands to create smarter video and imagery through facilities ranging from Virtual Production, XR, and automated shoots to bespoke set builds, an Infinity Cove, and its own development and lifestyle kitchens.

"We believe that the challenges brands are facing around content go deeper than the need to deliver greater volume," says Andrew Swinand, CEO of ITG. "To cut through the noise requires content that's smarter and more personalized, tailored to each channel to provide a seamless experience wherever customers interact. Ian's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring every piece of content we create is of the highest quality and designed to maximize impact with each individual customer."

Prior to joining Tag in 2020, Hudson was part of the founding team at Hogarth Worldwide, where he spent 11 years, serving first as Production Director and later Operations Director.

ITG's CEO EMEA, Sue Mountford, said, "We're excited to have Ian joining ITG at a time when we're growing significantly across the globe. For over two decades, Ian's been a leader in quality content creation at major names in our industry, and I'm looking forward to seeing areas such as our world-class Capture Studios facility develop under his leadership – crafting not just great content, but content that works for our clients."

"Much of the discourse around content focuses on quantity, but for ITG it's equally about quality," commented Ian Hudson, ITG's new Chief Production Officer. "ITG is delivering the smart, insight-driven, relevant content that connects brands with their customers, and doing so at speed and scale. It's a pleasure to be joining a company filled with talent and on a clear upward trajectory, with so much more potential to grow over the coming years."

About Inspired Thinking Group ITG is the leading, AI-enabled Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices, and its AI-enabled Storyteq Content Marketing Platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader. ITG is part of the Bridgepoint portfolio of companies.

