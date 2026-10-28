ITG's Storyteq named a Gartner® Leader in DAM on the back of advanced approach to AI

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG)'s Storyteq marketing platform has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Asset Management for the third year in a row.

Storyteq's sustained recognition follows the rapid enterprise adoption of its advanced Halo Intelligence® capabilities, with the platform recommending the best and most relevant marketing assets for every target audience and scenario.

Another popular Storyteq innovation is AgentConsole™, enabling brands to unify and control every AI agent in a single, robustly governed system. With AgentConsole™, organizations can rapidly deploy AI agents within a governed environment, enabling powerful content operations and orchestrating end-to-end workflows at scale.

"The reason Storyteq is outstripping legacy platforms is down to how we treat artificial intelligence," says Andrew Swinand, ITG CEO. "While many companies approach AI as a series of disconnected features, we have engineered a completely unified, agentic content operating system. Storyteq makes AI part of how work gets done every day.

"I believe this is reflected in once again being named a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader in the highly competitive DAM space, and the credit goes to our teams for their outstanding work and unwavering commitment to innovation."

Through AgentConsole™, Storyteq deploys coordinated, brand-safe teams of agents that handle everything from compliance checking and workflow orchestration to real-time visual verification of brand guidelines.

And when combined with Halo Intelligence, the platform actively tells the marketer which assets are working, why they are working, and how to dynamically adapt them to drive immediate ROI across every channel.

"We are not just building a DAM to help people create and find content faster," adds Swinand, "We are delivering an open, AI-agnostic infrastructure that governs the entire content lifecycle."

Earlier this year, Storyteq was also recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms (CMP), positioned higher than any other platform on the Ability to Execute axis. It was the fourth consecutive year that Storyteq was placed as a CMP Leader.

Both Storyteq DAM and Storyteq CMP are built on the same core architecture, so organizations who license both enjoy a seamless single-platform experience that unifies governance and creative activity from upstream strategy and workflows to asset management and deployment.

According to ITG Chief Strategy Officer John Kirk, "Governance remains a blocker for organizations implementing AI solutions. Legacy platforms simply cannot contain the risk, but Storyteq is designed to act as a central coordinator, instantly checking every automated action against locked brand rules while tracking the entire asset history in a secure, unalterable log.

"We are giving global enterprises the infrastructure to scale content automation rapidly without losing brand or regulatory control."

A core Storyteq capability remains its endless configurability and scalability, enabling it to offer worldwide enterprise support by meeting the unique needs of every business, no matter how many users, brands, and markets it has.

Developed to connect and work seamlessly with adjacent platforms, Storyteq DAM unifies all global enterprise activity and corporate data into a single source of truth.

Objectivity DisclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management Platforms, by Rene Cizio, Tia Zervas & Karen Lee, 26th October 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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