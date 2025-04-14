circle x black
Lunedì 14 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 12:47
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Jilin shines in Hungary and Spain, helping to create mutual benefits

14 aprile 2025 | 12.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily: China has been committed to opening-up, strengthening cooperation with global partners, enhancing the understanding and promoting the mutual learning of civilizations through diverse cultural and tourism exchange activities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union.

Amid this, a cultural delegation from Northeast China'sJilin province held tourism promotions and cultural exchanges in Hungary and Spain last week. A group of cultural, tourism and media projects were signed to boost mutual benefits among the peoples.

As part of Jilin's drive to enhance opening-up and upgrade local industrial layout, Jilin is making the most of its local landscape and industrial foundation to attract global investors and visitors.

Known as the "cradle of China's automotive industry", Jilin witnessed the establishment of the country's first automobile workshop back in 1953. In the early 1990s, the province began cooperation with Germany in the automotive and components sectors.

Jilin's industrial system is comprehensive, with a manufacturing base covering 40 out of 41 industrial categories and encompassing 31 major manufacturing industry categories. Changchun Film Studio is regarded as a cradle of China's film industry, with 80 years of glorious history.

Since the winter of 2023, the cultural and tourism market in Northeast China has been on the rise. Looking to seize opportunities, Jilin province has been intensifying its efforts to boost the tourism industry.

Changbai Mountain in Jilin province has a long winter season with abundant high-quality snow. It is regarded as one of the world's three major skiing locations by some as it belongs to the world's golden snow belt along with the Alps in Europe and the Rocky Mountains in North America.

For 424 years, from 37 BC to 668 AD, the capital of the ancient Goguryeo kingdom was based in Jilin. Leveraging the Goguryeo UNESCO World Heritage Site, the province is creating the G331 cultural heritage protection and utilization exhibition corridor.

The number of visitors to Jilin and its total revenue increased by 66 percent and 69 percent respectively in 2024, and cross-border tourism in the province increased by 161 percent year-on-year. The influx of tourists has accelerated development of related industries such as catering, accommodation and entertainment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663766/An_art_performance_featuring_Jilin_culture_is_staged_during_a_cultural_promotion_event_held_in_Madri.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jilin-shines-in-hungary-and-spain-helping-to-create-mutual-benefits-302427508.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

