Martedì 20 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:44
Jolywood Shines at Intersolar Europe 2025 with Niwa Home - Super Residential Energy Solution

20 maggio 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 7 to 9, Jolywood Solar made a remarkable appearance at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany, unveiling its latest innovations and securing multiple prestigious awards and strategic partnerships.

NIWA HOME Super Residential Energy Solution DebutsAt the Jolywood ECO Horizon Night held on May 7 at the Deutsche Museum, the company launched its revolutionary NIWA HOME Super Home Energy Solution, designed with 3S features: Safer, Simpler, and Smarter. This comprehensive solution covers rooftop systems, balcony systems, and off-grid outdoor systems, empowering households to embrace clean energy effortlessly.

Jolywood also showcased other cutting-edge products at the event, including: 

These innovations sparked extensive discussions among clients and industry experts about their vast potential in residential applications.

Flagship Products Take Center StageJolywood displayed its industry-leading n-type TOPCon solar cells, including three mainstream bifacial models:

The windproof module built with the n-type Fully-tempered One-stop Encapsulation Solution—featuring low-acid EVA/EPE films, transparent mesh backsheets, and Backbone steel frames—ensures extreme climate resilience. The Windproof Modules deliver 1.63% higher energy yields than conventional modules and 61.8% lower carbon emissions than aluminum-framed double-glass counterparts.

Additionally, the NIWA Ultra series (24.6% efficiency) and NIWA Air lightweight modules (ideal for curved surfaces and low-load rooftops) drew significant attention for their versatility in distributed PV markets.

Awards and CertificationsJolywood's excellence was recognized with multiple honors:

Looking AheadFrom pioneering n-type TOPCon technology to redefining reliability with Windproof Modules and now launching NIWA HOME, the super residential energy solution, Jolywood remains committed to innovation. As the company continues its journey, it pledges to drive global energy transformation with cutting-edge, sustainable solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691945/97001747710387__pic.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jolywood-shines-at-intersolar-europe-2025-with-niwa-home---super-residential-energy-solution-302460540.html

