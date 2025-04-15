circle x black
Julien's Present "Channel Surfing": a Global Celebration of Television History

15 aprile 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the world-renowned auction house specializing in entertainment memorabilia, is proud to present "Channel Surfing," a landmark auction event that chronicles 60 years of television's most iconic moments. This extraordinary collection of over 600 props, costumes, set pieces, production materials, and more offers a comprehensive journey through television history, from beloved sitcoms and gripping dramas to groundbreaking variety shows and captivating reality series.

"Channel Surfing" represents a unique opportunity for fans and collectors worldwide to own a tangible piece of television history. The auction features an unparalleled selection of artifacts from a diverse range of genres and eras, capturing the cultural impact and enduring appeal of the medium.

Highlights of the auction include:

Julien's Auctions has curated this collection to showcase the evolution of television and its profound influence on global pop culture. From the early days of black and white broadcasting to the current era of streaming and binge-watching, "Channel Surfing" celebrates the shows and stars that have shaped our collective viewing experience.

The "Channel Surfing" auction will take place live and online on Wednesday, May 7th, and Thursday, May 8th.

For more information, please visit: [LINK TO AUCTION]

About Julien's Auctions:

At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain—from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.

PRESS CONTACT:

Julien's AuctionsMozell Miley-Bailey(646) 653-3105mozell@homagepr.com info@juliensauctions.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqz8mZ7fO14 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-present-channel-surfing-a-global-celebration-of-television-history-302428006.html

