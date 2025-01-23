Keith Hale appointed as Group CEO to Unite Titian Software & Labguru (BioData)

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Hale has been appointed as Group CEO of Titian Software and Labguru (BioData Inc.), two leading providers of laboratory data management solutions, as part of the goal to accelerate the future of digital lab operations.

A well-known fintech executive, Keith brings 33 years of growth-focused software and technology leadership. He previously co-founded Netik and was CEO of Multifonds. Most recently, as Executive Chairman and Group CEO, he led the creation of TrustQuay (now Quantios) in 2019 with the integration of Microgen and Touchstone, as well as the acquisition of Viewpoint in 2023.

As Group CEO, Keith will oversee a global organization combining the best of Labguru and Titian, delivering sample management, inventory management, Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) capabilities.

A robust, innovative, and intuitive technology platform for sample and inventory management, ELN, and LIMS will simplify lab automation, scientific data management, and orchestration. The combination of these leading technology solutions accelerates drug discovery and R&D particularly in the biopharma industry, enabling more than 900 customers and over 45,000 scientists to do more science.

Titian's product Mosaic is a comprehensive sample management platform deployed by major pharmaceutical corporations worldwide including eight of the top 10. Mosaic integrates with most major laboratory equipment, including automated stores and liquid handlers. The software maximises the efficiency and accuracy of sample management, empowering laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of more than a billion samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical specimens.

The Labguru platform is a cloud-based laboratory data management research-to-production platform combining an ELN, LIMS, inventory management, and AI-based informatics tools. The solutions are found in R&D and QC labs from academia to biotech, from global pharma to cutting-edge startups.

"Keith has a proven track record of leveraging companies' strengths to deliver digital innovation and drive growth," says Jesse Feldman, general partner of Battery Ventures and board member of Titian Software. "Under Keith's leadership, I'm convinced Labguru and Titian will further enable their clients' adoption of lab automation, scientific data management, and orchestration as well as AI."

"As a highly experienced management team combining technology and biopharma industry expertise, we will be focusing on building a digital lab operations industry leader to accelerate drug discovery in biopharma for example, integrating the innovative capabilities of the Labguru and Titian platforms." said Keith. "As I have seen in other industries, the future lies in digital transformation. I expect the labs that embrace digitalisation and AI will lead the way in innovation and scientific discovery."

Titian and Labguru's technology leaders will work together with Keith to ensure continued operational consistency and product-driven focus.

"First, I would like to thank Ariel Yarnitsky for his diligent work over the years and his successful efforts in bringing Labguru to where it is today," says Jonathan Gross, Labguru founder, now Chief Product Officer of the group. "I look forward to working with Keith to ensure that our combined technology simplifies ever more complex scientific data management, lab automation, and orchestration and frees researchers to research, not perform clerical tasks."

About Titian Software

Titian Software is a leading provider of sample management software solutions, catering to the unique needs of research laboratories, biobanks, biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Titian's Mosaic Sample Management Software encompasses a comprehensive suite of tools for sample tracking, inventory management, and workflow automation. Mosaic empowers laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical specimens while ensuring data integrity and traceability throughout the sample lifecycle. https://www.titian.co.uk/

About Labguru

Labguru is a leading secure, cloud-based all- in -one lab data management platform, serving over 750 global customers, including ,, global pharma, Biotech, CROs and research institutes . Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, automate, and share their research and production. Labguru It encompasses an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), LIMS, and an informatics platform, along with molecular biology and chemistry tools and innovative AI modules.. https://www.labguru.com

