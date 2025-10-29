KT SAT and SKY Perfect JSAT Sign MoU for Joint R&D on GEO-based 5G NTN Technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT, Korea's leading satellite communications operator, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Japan's premier satellite services provider, announced that they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and test the 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies, and prepare for future commercialization of GEO-based 5G NTN services.

Through this MoU partnership, both companies aim to jointly advance the technical validation of GEO-based NTN ground and user equipment, with the goal of establishing a reference architecture for GEO transparent 5G NTN operations using Ka and Ku-band frequencies. The collaboration seeks to promote open-standard interoperability, and strengthen engagement with global technology vendors.

The collaboration will focus on practical and coordinated research activities to validate 5G NTN system performance under real GEO satellite operational environment. This includes conducting joint tests using shared 5G NTN testbeds, defining reference architectures for gNB/5GC (Ground) and user equipment (UE) systems that comply with 3GPP standards, and exchanging results and system parameters to improve technical alignment. In carrying out this research and development, SKY Perfect JSAT also plans to utilize the "Universal NTN Innovation Lab" established by the company.

Additionally, the two companies plan to explore interoperability and roaming capabilities between their respective GEO satellite networks and aim to evolve this 5G NTN partnership into a Global NTN Alliance, expanding collaboration with international satellite operators and ecosystem partners to accelerate the 5G NTN commercialization.

By establishing a global 5G NTN ecosystem through open standard interoperability, this partnership will create mutual benefits for both end users and satellite operators. The expanded ecosystem will drive economies of scale in terminal production, making 5G NTN terminals more affordable and accessible to a broader range of customers worldwide. This collaboration will also strengthen mutual resilience and disaster preparedness capabilities, enabling both companies to provide communication during emergencies and natural disasters, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

"This partnership represents a key milestone for GEO-based NTN development, said Youngsoo Peter Seo, CEO of KT SAT. "Building on the achievements of this joint collaboration, KT SAT will actively explore the commercialization of NTN-based ground and terminal systems, with the goal of enhancing the competitiveness of its next-generation GEO satellite in the global market."

"We believe that this initiative will bring us closer to realizing our goal of a world that connects anytime, anywhere." said Eiichi Yonekura, Representative Director, President & CEO of SKY Perfect JSAT. "By leveraging the technologies and expertise both companies have cultivated, we will promote the development of a seamless 5G NTN ecosystem that that bridges space and terrestrial networks."

This announcement will be officially made during 6G Mobile Korea 2025 on October 30th.

