Kung Fu Meets Spring -- Unitree Spring Festival Gala Robots Present "Cyber Real Kung Fu" in the Year of the Horse

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins and all things renew, on the stage of the 2026 Spring Festival Gala of China Media Group, Unitree Robotics made its third appearance as the official robot partner of the Gala. Bringing its G1 and H2 humanoid robots, Unitree presented the world's first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster martial arts performance (with quick cluster movement).

I. Breaking Motion Performance Limits, Achieving Multiple World Firsts

In this performance, Unitree's humanoid robots demonstrated unprecedented motion performance, achieving multiple world-first technical breakthroughs: the world's first continuous freestyle table-vaulting parkour; the world's first launched aerial flip, with a maximum flip height exceeding 3 meters; the world's first continuous single-leg flips, a two-step wall-assisted backflip, and the world's first Airflare grand spin of seven-and-a-half rotations and other high-difficulty movements.

At the cluster coordination level, Unitree achieved the world's first high-speed cluster movement (with maximum arbitrary movement speed reaching 4 m/s). The robots are also equipped with newly self-developed dexterous hands, supporting rapid switching and stable gripping of martial arts props, providing reliable support for high-difficulty martial arts performances.

These breakthroughs not only redefine the technical boundaries of humanoid robot motion performance, but also mark a comprehensive leap in explosive power, agility, coordination, and reliability, laying a solid foundation for future applications in complex scenarios.

II. High-Concurrency Cluster Control System and Self-Developed AI Fusion Localization Algorithm

The performance was coordinated using a newly upgraded high-concurrency cluster control system, enabling real-time synchronized movement of dozens of robots. Motion synchronization error was strictly controlled, achieving ultra-low latency synchronization.

In terms of localization, an AI fusion localization algorithm was adopted—using AI to process proprioceptive data and deeply fusing it with 3D LiDAR data, processing environmental information hundreds of times per second. This algorithm ensures that the robots can maintain precise localization even after intense movements. It can prevent traditional localization algorithms from losing tracking or drifting during intense movements such as aerial flips.

In motion control, the team fine-tuned pre-trained general control models, enabling robots to adjust their positions while performing martial arts movements. Combined with the AI fusion localization algorithm, this approach solved the problem of cumulative motion errors during long-sequence performances, ensuring consistent and unified movements throughout the show.

The combined advancement of localization and control algorithms enabled robots to rapidly and accurately execute complex formation transitions, ultimately realizing the world's first fully autonomous humanoid robot cluster martial arts performance (with quick cluster movement).

III. H2's Striking Appearances at the Main and Sub Venues

At the conclusion of the main venue performance, H2 made its final appearance in the role of a "Sword Grandmaster." After a sword routine marked by controlled strength and rhythm, it took the young martial artist's hands, and together they stepped forward to perform a fist-and-palm salute—symbolizing both the generational inheritance of martial arts spirit and the future of human–machine integration.

Meanwhile, at the Yiwu sub-venue thousands of kilometers away, H2 appeared clad in the Monkey King's heavy armor, wielding a golden cudgel, and standing atop a "somersault cloud" played by B2W quadruped robot dogs. It moved through streets and alleys before descending from the sky and landing at the Egg Theater, deeply integrating with traditional culture.

Chinese Kung Fu once again amazes the world, as traditional culture and technology advance together in a win-win partnership. From a globally screen-dominating debut to hard-core capabilities that continue to lead the industry, Unitree remains driven by innovation, advancing humanoid robots toward broader horizons.

In 2025, Unitree humanoid robots gained global popularity, with shipment volume ranking No.1 worldwide. In 2026, leading the way at full speed and advancing day by day, Unitree continues to drive the global embodied intelligence industry forward.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kung-fu-meets-spring--unitree-spring-festival-gala-robots-present-cyber-real-kung-fu-in-the-year-of-the-horse-302689291.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.