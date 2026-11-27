SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul-founded gender-neutral colour cosmetics brand Laka has received three accolades at The Beauty Awards 2026 in the United Kingdom, including two recognitions in the Grand Prix categories.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Beauty Awards recognised outstanding beauty products across 29 categories in London on November 23. With Foot as its headline partner, the awards combined expert judging with public voting.

All six products submitted by Laka were shortlisted, with three receiving recognition:

Laka was the only brand recognised in two of the three Grand Prix categories, highlighting its strength in product innovation. The organiser also spotlighted Laka's UV Shield Lip Serum (SPF 50) as part of a growing trend towards SPF-focused beauty products among UK consumers.

Since its founding in 2018, Laka has expanded to over 40 countries and 7,500 retail locations worldwide, achieving 4.5-fold global sales growth between 2023 and 2025.

Through its UK retail presence, including Boots, Skin Cupid, Moida and Pureseoul, Laka continues to bring innovative beauty products and diverse colour choices to local consumers.

"Receiving recognition from both beauty industry experts and consumers in the UK is particularly meaningful to us," said the CEO of Laka. "We are grateful for the support of UK consumers and look forward to connecting with them through products that bring innovation, creativity and freedom of self-expression to everyday beauty."

About Laka

Founded in Seoul in 2018, Laka is a gender-neutral colour cosmetics brand celebrating individuality and freedom of self-expression through colour. Guided by its brand philosophy, Every Shade, Every Story, Laka believes beauty has no boundaries and expression has no rules.

Official Award Results:https://thebeautyawards.co.uk/2026-winners-and-highly-commended/

Media ContactLaka Global Marketing Teamglobalmarketing1@laka.co.kr

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