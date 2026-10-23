Lassa introduces new winter tyre Wintus 3 for light commercial vehicles

Lassa, the international tyre brand of Brisa, Türkiye's tyre industry leader, has developed Wintus 3 as a dedicated winter tyre for light commercial vehicle users with a TÜV SÜD performance above competitor average.

ISTANBUL, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliability is a top priority for light commercial vehicle drivers whose vehicles are essential to keeping their businesses moving. While operating in harsh winter conditions, they need tyres that deliver dependable performance and durability. Responding to these expectations, Lassa has developed a new winter pattern specifically designed for the diverse needs of light commercial vehicle users: Wintus 3.

Wintus 3 combines winter performance with longer wear

Thanks to its new-generation tread pattern, advanced construction design and innovative compound technologies, Wintus 3 delivers a significant step forward in overall performance compared with its predecessor. The tyre achieves up to 60% longer wear life, while also providing notable improvements in wet braking, snow and ice performance, wet handling and dry braking. In addition, a 27% reduction in rolling resistance helps minimize energy loss, supporting greater efficiency and more sustainable mobility.

Recognized with the TÜV SÜD Performance Mark, Wintus 3 demonstrates measurable advantages over the competitor average across a range of critical performance criteria. Independent TÜV SÜD benchmark testing highlights superior performance in snow acceleration, snow braking, wet braking, wet cornering, dry braking, and fuel and energy efficiency.

Among the most significant achievements are improvements of more than 10% in dry braking, wet braking, and fuel efficiency compared with the average of competing products.

Expanded size coverage for light commercial vehicles

Wintus 3 is available in 22 sizes from 14 to 16 inches and will be available across Lassa markets during the 2026 winter season with size availability varying by market.

About Lassa Tyres & Brisa:

Operating in more than 80 countries through over 6,000 points of sale, Turkish tyre leader Lassa is Brisa's international tyre brand, a joint venture of Bridgestone Corporation and Sabancı Holding.

For more information on Lassa Tyres, please visit: http://www.lassa.com

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