Lassa Tyres Strengthens Global Partnerships and Expands Product Portfolio to Accelarate Growth

Operating in more than 80 countries through over 6,000 points of sale, Lassa Tyres brought together its international distributors in Cologne to reinforce global synergy and showcase its fully renewed winter and multi season line-up.

COLOGNE, Germany, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lassa Tyres, the flagship international brand of Brisa, Türkiye's sector leader and tyre industry export champion, has hosted an exclusive gathering with its international distributors to celebrate long-term collaborations and outline its growth vision. In line with its strategy to strengthen competitiveness across key export markets, the brand highlighted its continuous portfolio enrichment and technological transformation.

Taking the opportunity of The Tire Cologne, the gathering event served as a powerful platform to renew synergy and demonstrate mutual commitment with representatives from more than 20 companies across Lassa Tyres' global network.

Five New Products, Driving Global Portfolio Growth

Together with its extended summer line-up, Lassa Tyres is enlarging its winter and all-season portfolios to address evolving customer expectations across international markets. With the introduction of four new winter and one all-season tyres, Lassa Tyres has completed a comprehensive renewal of its winter tyre range in all segments. The new portfolio aims to address evolving customer expectations across international markets while strengthening the brand's position in key winter tyre segments. In line with the global trends of higher rim size and the rise of electric vehicles, Lassa has developed its new products utilizing 'EV ready' and 'NextGen' technologies.

The renewed lineup covers approximately 85% of winter market demand across Europe with a primary focus on increasing coverage for 18" and above sizes.

Brisa CEO Vecih Yılmaz: "We Continue Creating Value Together with Our Business Partners Across International Markets"

Emphasizing that sustainable global growth is built upon solid partnerships, Brisa CEO Vecih Yılmaz stated that Brisa continues to move forward in international markets with business models that are responsive to local needs. Yılmaz shared the following details regarding the company's international expansion vision:

"Driven by our commitment to continuously investing in and expanding our product portfolio in line with customer expectations, we are establishing a closer and more powerful connection with our customers through our expanding and enriched channel structure, while enhancing our brand appeal among target audiences. Today, reuniting physically with our distributors at such a large-scale event is not only a celebration of our collaboration, but also the most significant indicator that we are entering the new season stronger than ever with our completely renewed winter product portfolio. In line with our shared growth vision, we will continue to deepen our strong global presence together with our partners."

About Lassa Tyres & Brisa:

Lassa is a brand of Brisa, a joint venture of Sabancı Group and Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire manufacturer. Today, Lassa Tyres manufactures and sells a wide range of consumer and commercial tyres in over 80 countries through more than 6.000 Lassa sales points worldwide.

For more information on Lassa Tyres, please visit: http://www.lassa.com

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