circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 12:05
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Leading Scholars Gather at PKU Shenzhen Forum to Discuss AI and Economic Development

03 aprile 2025 | 06.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 PKU Shenzhen Forum, organized by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), was held March 30 at the Wuzhou Guest House in Futian District. Under the theme "Building Consensus on Reform, Stimulating Innovation," the event welcomed over 1,000 participants, including scholars, policy experts, and industry leaders.

Founded in 2007 and expanded beyond campus in 2021, the Shenzhen Forum has become a platform for interdisciplinary dialogue across economics, technology, and public policy.

PHBS Founding Dean Hai Wen, also vice chairman of the Peking University Council, opened the forum with a speech emphasizing reform and innovation as essential drivers of progress. "To deepen reform and constantly innovate has been the cornerstone of China's development over the past 40 years," he noted.

The forum featured a keynote by Professor Zhang Jin, vice president of Peking University and chancellor of its Shenzhen Graduate School, on the growing field of AI for Science. He highlighted the need to support digital research platforms and cultivate interdisciplinary talent capable of advancing scientific discovery through artificial intelligence.

Macroeconomic insights were shared by Li Yang, chairman of the National Institution for Finance & Development, who noted steady performance early in the year but also challenges like external demand dependency and weak private investment. He stressed the need for proactive fiscal and monetary policies. while calling for more supportive fiscal and monetary policy to address domestic consumption and private investment.

Wang Yiming of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges underscored the importance of technological innovation in fostering new economic momentum, emphasizing stronger connections between education, research, and talent development.

In the area of international affairs, Peking University professor Wang Yizhou reflected on the value of academic inquiry in adapting to global change. He pointed to opportunities in deeper international engagement and the need for updated perspectives.

Lu Mai, former vice chairman of the China Development Research Foundation, closed the session with a call to invest in early childhood development, especially in rural areas. He stressed that long-term prosperity relies on improving care, education, and nutrition for the youngest generation.

With its interdisciplinary focus and diverse perspectives, the PKU Shenzhen Forum continues to serve as a platform for strategic dialogue—marking another step in PHBS's ongoing effort to convene academic voices across economics, technology, and public policy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657231/2025_Peking_University_Shenzhen_Forum.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-scholars-gather-at-pku-shenzhen-forum-to-discuss-ai-and-economic-development-302419406.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, vasta operazione contro sfruttamento sessuale minorile online
News to go
Forbes, classifica degli uomini più ricchi del mondo: Musk in testa
News to go
Dazi Usa al via da oggi 2 aprile
News to go
Lievi miglioramenti per Papa Francesco: analisi nella norma
News to go
Taiwan, nuove manovre militari cinesi intorno all'isola
News to go
Banconote da 50 euro usurate e ritirate, ecco dove e perché
News to go
Ecobonus moto e motorini, chi ha diritto allo sconto
New to go
Appropriazione indebita, condannata Marine Le Pen: la sentenza
News to go
Unimpresa: "8,5 milioni di italiani a rischio povertà"
News to go
Ucraina, Trump: "Sono molto arrabbiato con Putin"
News to go
Aviaria, virus rilevato per la prima volta in una pecora
News to go
Sanità, l'allarme: ogni anno 10mila infermieri in meno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza