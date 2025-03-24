circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 14:46
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Unveils EasyCare Collection: Luxury Made Effortless with Machine-Washable Silk and Wool

24 marzo 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly introduces the EasyCare Collection, a groundbreaking lineup of machine-washable silk and wool products. Designed to redefine luxury with convenience, this collection caters to modern consumers who seek effortless style without compromising sustainability.

Building on extensive market research and customer insights, LILYSILK launched its first machine-washable product range in 2024, featuring spun silk and merino wool. Now, the brand is elevating everyday elegance with two new machine-washable innovations: pure silk and a silk-wool blend. The EasyCare Collection represents the future of fabric care—luxurious, practical, and environmentally responsible.

Combining refined craftsmanship with easy maintenance, the EasyCare Collection makes luxury more accessible than ever. By eliminating the need for hand washing and dry cleaning, these garments save time and money while preserving their beauty and durability. Wrinkle resistance ensures a polished look straight from the wash, while the collection's longevity supports a more sustainable lifestyle.

The LILYSILK EasyCare Collection

Featuring innovative fabrics that redefine silk and wool care, the EasyCare Collection blends effortless maintenance, durability, and luxury:

Machine-Washable SilkMachine-Washable Spun SilkMachine-Washable Merino WoolMachine-Washable Silk-Wool Blend

"At LILYSILK, we believe elegance should be effortless," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "The EasyCare Collection brings sophistication and practicality together, making high-end fashion more accessible. We're excited to introduce this new collection, giving our customers a simple yet stylish way to stay fresh and elegant without the hassle of traditional fabric care."

Committed to craftsmanship and environmental responsibility, LILYSILK continues to uphold its zero-waste philosophy and use only the finest natural fibers. The EasyCare Collection reflects this mission, ensuring that luxury fashion aligns with modern, sustainable living. For more information, please visit LILYSILK EasyCare Collection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648120/LILYSILK_EasyCare_Collection.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-unveils-easycare-collection-luxury-made-effortless-with-machine-washable-silk-and-wool-302409216.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda
News to go
Sciopero, venerdì nero per i trasporti: stop a bus, tram e metro
News to go
Stellantis, Elkann: "Il 2025 sarà un anno difficile"
Totti e la follia del tifoso: "Mi ha baciato le scarpe per strada" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza