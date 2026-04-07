Link Engineering Company Recognized in Official UN Documentation as an Equivalent Facility for Tire Abrasion Measurement

LIMBURG, Germany, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Engineering Company (LINK) has been listed as an equivalent facility for tire abrasion measurements in an informal document published by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Working Party on Noise and Tires (GRBP).

The recognition is outlined in Annex 4 of the newly adopted UN tire abrasion regulation, as documented in the Guidance document GRBP 83-50. This regulation establishes the technical basis for future Euro 7 requirements. Annex 4 specifically introduces an equivalency procedure, confirming that both on-road convoy testing and laboratory drum testing are equivalent methods for evaluating tire abrasion performance.

This method-neutral approach allows manufacturers and laboratories to rely on scalable, repeatable testing approaches that align with emerging regulatory requirements.

LINK's inclusion reflects long-term investment in tire abrasion measurement, regulatory alignment, and scientifically sound test methods.

"Being named in an official UN document is an important acknowledgment of the work our teams have been doing for years," said Adam Link, chief technology officer at LINK. "It shows that our testing approaches are credible, repeatable, and ready to support OEMs, tire manufacturers, and regulators as these requirements take shape."

Euro 7 represents a significant shift in how non-exhaust emissions are regulated, with tire abrasion now established as a defined and measurable component. LINK continues to support industry and regulatory stakeholders with testing capabilities designed to meet evolving technical and compliance needs.

About LINK

Link Group, Inc. (LINK), parent to Link Engineering Company, Link Industries, and Tescor, consists of businesses that offer customized solutions, with a focus on delivering high value to each of their customers. Offerings consist of the design and manufacture of customized, high-precision test, research, simulation, quality control, and thermal solution equipment; comprehensive test services; and in the case of Link Industries, customized, high-precision cutting tools. LINK's corporate headquarters are in Plymouth, Michigan (US), with manufacturing and design facilities, laboratory and vehicle test operations, and support teams around the world.

Established in 1935, LINK prides itself on being family-owned, currently led by the second and third generation of the Link family. As many of our team members have been with LINK for a generation or more, the LINK team is equipped with a wealth of knowledge, providing decades of hands-on experience, creativity, and care, supporting our global customer base with highly technical solutions.

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