circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 14:19
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

LITEON Partners with Vodafone to Showcase Innovative 5G ORAN MPN Solution at 2025 MWC Barcelona

05 marzo 2025 | 13.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology Corporation (2301.tw) is participating in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona from March 3 to 6 for the third consecutive year. Under the theme "One Partner. All Solutions," LITEON collaborates with Vodafone not only by providing a Sub-6 RU giving 5G connectivity for a live demo at Vodafone's booth but also to showcase Vodafone's 5G ORAN Mobile Private Network (MPN) solution at LITEON booth. This demo features LITEON's Sub-6 O-RU and AI surveillance camera integrated with Vodafone's server running virtualized network functions, RAN software, and the Secure Herd application.

Key Benefits of the LITEON 5G ORAN MPN Solution:

Potential use cases include smart manufacturing, telemedicine, transportation, stadiums, and farming surveillance. Its versatility enables businesses to leverage 5G technology for better connectivity and performance.

Richard Chiang, General Manager of Smart Life Application SBU at LITEON, said: "Collaborating with Vodafone at MWC 2025 highlights our shared vision for advancing telecommunications. Integrating LITEON's AI vision speaker camera with Vodafone's network functions showcases the power of our combined ORAN and AIoT technologies. This partnership demonstrates how we can transform industries and drive the future of 5G."

Vaifro Dariol, Head of Vodafone's OpenRan Malaga Chip Development Center, added: "Vodafone's support for LITEON's 5G ORAN MPN solution at MWC 2025 exemplifies our commitment to connecting everyone, everywhere. By integrating advanced technologies with partners, we deliver a scalable, high-performance network. This ensures reliable connectivity for diverse industries, bridging the digital divide and enhancing communication across sectors."

Visit LITEON's booth (Hall 6, #6F38) to explore the 5G ORAN MPN solution. This collaboration underscores LITEON's dedication to advancing next-generation 5G technologies and delivering unrivalled connectivity solutions.

https://www.liteon.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634384/news_photo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-partners-with-vodafone-to-showcase-innovative-5g-oran-mpn-solution-at-2025-mwc-barcelona-302393106.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump, discorso fiume al Congresso Usa: dai dazi all'Ucraina, cosa ha detto
News to go
In calo a febbraio le immatricolazioni auto in Italia
News to go
Naspi, stop ai furbetti: cosa cambia, le nuove regole
News to go
Ucraina, Trump sospende gli aiuti militari a Kiev
News to go
Von der Leyen presenta piano per riarmare l'Europa
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza