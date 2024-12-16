Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Lockton Unveils New Global Parametric Insurance Practice

16 dicembre 2024 | 12.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Lockton's Global Parametric Insurance Practice is set to help businesses adopt cost-effective alternative risk solutions, addressing the widening gap between insured and uninsured losses.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage and people solutions consulting group, has announced the launch of its new Global Parametric Insurance Practice. This initiative brings together a team of experts, including data scientists and modelers, dedicated to developing efficient, customized parametric solutions to help clients protect against risks that traditional insurance often overlooks.

"Over the past three years, Lockton has invested significantly in parametric expertise and resources across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Singapore," said Diego Monsalve, Latin America and Caribbean Head of Risk Practices and International Head of Parametric Solutions. "This global team is uniquely positioned to address our clients' risk management challenges through innovation, delivering the high-caliber solutions they've come to expect from Lockton. We are excited to support our clients as we move forward with this initiative."

As natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires increase in frequency and severity, and as new risks arise, including cyber threats and supply chain disruptions, the need for supplementary insurance solutions is growing. The parametric insurance market is projected to reach $39.3 billion by 2032, according to Global Market Insights, underscoring the demand for alternative solutions to cover gaps in conventional commercial property insurance.

"Parametric insurance solutions offer significant benefits that can help meet the needs of businesses seeking a more efficient and cost-effective approach to uncertainty," added Peter Rapciewicz, Executive Vice President and Practice Leader of Alternative Risk Solutions and U.S. Head of Parametric Solutions. "Lockton's investment in a Global Parametric Insurance Practice underscores our commitment to delivering resilient solutions that not only provide financial protection but also empower businesses to continue operations seamlessly despite challenges."

Parametric insurance policies provide payouts based on specific event triggers, such as storm magnitude, rainfall levels, or earthquake intensity in a defined location, which may not necessarily sustain physical damage.  These policies offer clear transparency and quick payouts, often processed within days of an event, potentially enabling businesses to resume operations with reduced disruption. 

Lockton's Parametric Insurance Practice, with expertise across multiple regions, will guide businesses through comprehensive risk assessments, leveraging data scientists and advanced analytics to identify triggers that can address potential losses. This tailored approach provides a valuable complement to traditional insurance policies, filling coverage gaps with a cost-effective solution where it's most needed.

About LocktonWhat makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 12,600+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342384/Lockton_70_mm_Black_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockton-unveils-new-global-parametric-insurance-practice-302331644.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
widening gap between set help in linea help
Vedi anche
News to go
Metamizolo, allarme Aifa sul farmaco antidolorifico e antifebbre
News to go
Bollette del gas più care, le cause
News to go
Industria, produzione metalmeccanica -1,6% nel terzo trimestre
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni del weekend
News to go
Bce taglia i tassi, cosa cambia per i mutui
News to go
Sciopero generale oggi 13 dicembre
News to go
Ddl concorrenza, via libera al provvedimento in Senato
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, Cassazione dà il via libera al referendum
News to go
Sciopero 13 dicembre, da trasporti a sanità e scuola: gli orari della protesta
News to go
Sciopero aerei 15 dicembre, la protesta negli scali d'Italia
News to go
Bologna, maxi operazione antidroga: 22 arresti
News to go
Sciopero, Salvini precetta mobilitazione Tpl di venerdì: ridotta a 4 ore


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza