Loftware and RiseNow Partner to Accelerate Supply Chain Performance and Compliance

Alliance connects procurement to product identity and execution, enabling greater transparency, traceability, and operational confidence

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain collaboration, today announced a global strategic partnership with RiseNow, a leading procurement and supply chain advisory and managed services firm that helps organizations modernize their operations from sourcing to fulfillment through proven best practices and agentic AI services.

By combining RiseNow's spend management and supply chain expertise with Loftware's product identification solutions for SAP and SAP S/4HANA environments, the partnership aligns procurement with downstream execution, enabling businesses to overcome fragmented processes that limit visibility, compliance, and control. Launching with an initial focus on healthcare and health systems - where product identification and traceability are critical to patient safety and audit readiness - the alliance delivers end-to-end visibility and scalable track-and-trace capabilities, with plans to expand into manufacturing and other industries.

"Organizations are under increasing pressure to make their SAP investments deliver measurable business outcomes," said Justin Sadler-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at Loftware. "Through our leadership in the SAP ecosystem, including Loftware Cloud as an SAP Endorsed App, we bring greater intelligence to product identity across complex supply chains. Our partnership with RiseNow extends that value by combining deep transformation expertise with smarter product data management."

The collaboration is especially valuable for healthcare and other highly regulated industries, where accurate information, regulatory requirements, and supply continuity are critical. By helping organizations establish greater confidence in the products they manage, the partnership supports safer decision making, improved compliance, and more reliable operations throughout the product lifecycle.

"We're thrilled to join Loftware in a strategic global partnership to advance supply chain visibility, control, and optimization. Our advisory and operator-led managed services complement Loftware's product identification solutions, solving the root problems behind our clients' operations. Together we drive savings, reduce risk, increase visibility, and apply AI automation that improves both operational outcomes and user performance," added Steve Dailey, President at RiseNow.

For more information about the Loftware and RiseNow partnership, visit the Loftware and RiseNow websites.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

About RiseNow

RiseNow is an award-winning, practitioner-led, global procurement and supply chain advisory and managed services firm founded in 2010 and headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. The firm helps mid-size to Fortune 2000 organizations across every industry transform how they source, buy, and manage spend through digital procurement and Source-to-Pay implementation. RiseNow also brings deep supply chain operations expertise to health systems and hospitals, supporting inventory, logistics, and the flow of goods through complex clinical environments. Across procurement and supply chain alike, US-based managed services take tactical work off client teams, combining advisory depth with hands-on execution. Through RiseTalent, its apprenticeship program, the firm is building the next generation of skilled procurement and supply chain professionals. In October 2024, RiseNow received strategic growth investments from private equity firms Achieve Partners and Avante Capital Partners to expand its operations and talent development. Learn more at risenow.com.

Media contact for Loftware:Laura Hindley, Principal Manager, PR & Content, lhindley@loftware.com

Media contact for RiseNow:Lizzy Puckett, Senior Director, Marketing, lizzy.puckett@risenow.com

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