Loftware Awarded SAP Spotlight+ Partner Status, Recognized as Leading Labeling Solution for SAP Customers

Recognition highlights Loftware's role in driving intelligent supply chain transformation with SAP

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain transparency, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Spotlight+ Partner designation in the SAP Store. This recognition, granted to only a limited number of partner solutions, reflects Loftware's strategic alignment with SAP's forward-looking vision for enterprise innovation, platform integrity, and intelligent supply chain transformation.

As the only labeling solution to earn this status and the only recommended labeling solution available in the SAP Store, Loftware is uniquely positioned as the trusted labeling partner for SAP customers moving to the Cloud. This elite status recognizes Loftware's certified integration with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), demonstrated sales success, and strategic co-innovation with SAP.

"Being named as a SAP Spotlight+ partner is a prestigious recognition that places Loftware among a select group of companies strategically aligned with SAP's innovation agenda," said Carter Johnson, Loftware Vice President, Global Alliance Sales. "It underscores our role in helping SAP customers modernize product identification and drive digital transformation across global supply chains. Loftware's solutions enhance labeling efficiency, ensure seamless SAP integration, and empower organizations to adapt quickly to regulatory shifts and business complexity. This is about more than printing labels; it's about delivering visibility, agility, and compliance across the entire supply chain."

Loftware Cloud integrates seamlessly with SAP solutions to support SAP's Clean Core initiative, helping organizations streamline supply chain operations, maintain system integrity, and future-proof their labeling strategies. By offering certified integration with SAP BTP, Loftware empowers businesses to centralize and standardize labeling, reduce errors, and respond swiftly to changing market demands.

Loftware's inclusion in the Spotlight+ program further validates its commitment to delivering cloud-first labeling solutions that drive operational excellence and support digital transformation for organizations across all industries.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact: Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, lhindley@loftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658239/5417714/Loftware_Logo.jpg

