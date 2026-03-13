circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Longsys Showcased AI-Driven Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2026

13 marzo 2026 | 13.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2026, branded semiconductor memory enterprise Longsys(301308.SZ) demonstrated its integrated storage innovation capabilities and dual business model value under the theme "AI Storage for Embedded World".

Automotive-grade Portfolio Powers Intelligent Vehicles

With seven years of expertise in automotive-grade storage, Longsys has built comprehensive capabilities across chip R&D, packaging, and supply chain management. Addressing industry challenges in supply stability and cost control, the Company leverages its TCM (Technology-Contract Manufacturing) and PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) models to deliver one-stop solutions.

The TCM model transforms short-term transactions into long-term contracts by integrating wafer resources, controllers, packaging, and testing across the entire supply chain—ensuring stable and reliable resource supply. The PTM model provides customized storage solutions, reducing customer validation costs and risks.

At the show, Longsys showcased its full AEC-Q100 qualified automotive portfolio, including:

AI Robot Solutions Enable Embodied Intelligence

Addressing growing demand in embodied intelligence, Longsys featured its AI Robot showcase area, highlighting high-speed storage medium mSSD and Lexar AI Storage Core solutions. The mSSD delivers chip-level quality with sequential read/write speeds up to 7400/6500 MB/s and 4K random read/write speeds up to 1000K/820K IOPS, supporting rapid AI model loading for robotics applications. The Lexar AI Storage Core inherits the key characteristics of mSSD while adding hot-swap functionality and targeted firmware optimizations for AI applications.

As AI Storage continues to evolve, Longsys is committed to powering the next generation of intelligent embedded systems.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory".  With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933346/image_835402_29538603.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longsys-showcased-ai-driven-storage-solutions-at-embedded-world-2026-302713359.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09602 en US ICT ICT Altro Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Rombo bianco su sfondo blu, nuovo cartello stradale: cosa significa
Carboni e Paradiso, il doppio duetto che infiamma Roma - Video
News to go
Guerra in Iran, settore agroalimentare italiano in crisi
News to go
Poche donne al comando, solo il 22,4% dei posti nei governi
Iran, due droni colpiscono Dubai - Video
Maltempo a Roma, piove dentro l'aeroporto di Fiumicino: il video del terminal allagato
Corteo Giovani Palestinesi a Bologna: "No aggressione a Iran, invasione Libano e occupazione Gaza" - Video
Sigfrido Ranucci canta 'Roma, Roma' di Venditti e la dedica a Giletti: "Lui nella lobby degli juventini"
Cuccioli tra rifiuti ed escrementi in uno stabile abbandonato, il salvataggio della polizia – VIDEO
Antonello Venditti canta a sorpresa all’anteprima di ‘Notte prima degli esami 3.0’ - Video
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, Confartigianato: a rischio 27,8 miliardi di export italiano
Reggio Calabria, scoperto dai carabinieri bunker nascosto in edificio in costruzione - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza