LumApps Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions

Positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps, the global leader in employee experience platforms, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions for the fourth consecutive year, positioning highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

We believe the platform is recognized for its employee-ready agents, rapid information search, and enterprise automation, allowing teams to connect to any tool, orchestrate workflows and agents, and automate everyday work.

To support diverse employee experience needs across midmarket and large enterprises, LumApps unifies desk, frontline, and physical operations directly into its core platform - delivering new, deeply integrated capabilities including:

"We see this recognition as both an important milestone for LumApps and an encouragement to keep progress moving forward for our customers and with our partners," said Sébastien Cano, incoming CEO of LumApps. "AI is fundamentally changing how people interact with technology at work. Our ambition is to turn that potential into everyday adoption and value for all businesses and employees. We will keep exploring what AI makes possible, pushing our innovation forward and building for where work is going next."

Delivering on the Workhub Vision

Building on this position, LumApps accelerated its transformation in 2026 from the first Connected Employee Hub into the industry's first AI Employee Hub with the launch of LumApps AI on June 23, 2026, closing the AI adoption gap for employees.

The 2026 rollout of LumApps AI is the first step in powering the future of work through the Workhub vision, helping all employees - across any role or industry - drive instant execution and digital transformation securely and at scale.

Today, LumApps serves thousands of organizations and more than 7 million users worldwide, trusted by global brands across industries including Airbus, Japan Airlines, Zapier, LVMH, Publicis Sapient, and Veolia.

Gartner recognition

Magic Quadrant reports are the culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets. They provide a wide-angle view of providers' relative positions in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

To learn more about LumApps and access the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions, visit lumapps.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, By Mike Gotta et. al, 29 September 2026.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LumApps

LumApps is the AI Employee Hub where work comes together, connecting tools, people and knowledge across the employee experience.

LumApps helps organizations reduce digital friction by giving employees one place to access communication, information, productivity tools and AI in the flow of work. Designed for global organizations and every part of the workforce, from corporate offices to frontline teams, the platform integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and enterprise applications.

LumApps is also recognized as a Leader in Intranets by Forrester®.

Media ContactPANBlast for LumAppslumapps @ panblastpr .com

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