Lumenato™ Receives EFSA Approval, Expanding Market Availability

BRANCHBURG, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens has delivered a positive scientific opinion on Lumenato™, a standardized yellow tomato extract developed exclusively by Lycored, the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. The scientific opinion, published in the EFSA Journal, affirms the safety of Lumenato as a novel food and opens new global possibilities for brands to incorporate this unique, ingestible skincare ingredient into a variety of skin health solutions.

Derived from a proprietary breed of yellow tomato, Lumenato's active components—phytoene and phytofluene—are rare, colorless carotenoids scarcely found in nature. These compounds have a unique capacity to protect the skin from UVB radiation, the most harmful type of UV exposure. Lumenato works from the inside out to build a reservoir of goodness within the body that supports the building blocks of skin health, repair and recuperation. Backed by four pre-clinical trials and three clinical trials, Lumenato has been shown to support skin structure, both boosting and protecting collagen and influencing ceramides for improved skin barrier function, elasticity, firmness, and more.1,2

Lumenato is available at varied concentrations in powder (starch beadlets), extract (oleoresin) and liquid emulsion delivery formats, allowing for freedom of formulation in a range of applications including nutricosmetics and derm-level care. All formats contain standardized levels of skin repairing nutrients, providing consistent results with clean-label friendly and non-GMO project verified skin support. EFSA's scientific opinion allows new global brands to start planning future product formulations using Lumenato, while awaiting the EU Novel Food list update to include yellow tomato extract.

Christiane Lippert, Global Product Manager, Beauty from Within Portfolio, states, "With this decision, Lumenato is now poised for broad acceptance across the EU, Switzerland, US, Canada, Australia, Korea, India and other countries for use in a variety of supplement products. Exclusively offered by Lycored, Lumenato is a remarkable innovation that helps achieve radiance and glow from the inside out and meets today's growing demands for nature-sourced plant based, clean-label beauty from within solutions." More information on Lumenato and supporting research is available at http://www.lycored.com/lumenato.

