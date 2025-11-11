Marriott International Accelerates Branded Residential Growth in Europe, Middle East & Africa

The company strengthens its 25-year industry-leading position in branded residences with record-setting residential signings in the EMEA region.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Resort and Residential Forum, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) ("Marriott") announced continued momentum and expansion of the company's branded residential portfolio across the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Today, the company's EMEA branded residential portfolio spans 18 countries and territories, with 33 open locations and over 50 in the pipeline. Since year-end 2023, the company has grown its branded residential total portfolio by 23 percent in Europe, and 59 percent in the Middle East & Africa, demonstrating the growing demand for elevated living in the region.

"With 25 years at the forefront of branded residences, Marriott continues to drive record residential growth and development velocity across EMEA. Our expanding branded residence portfolio and robust pipeline reflect strong market demand and developer success. Backed by the power of the Marriott Bonvoy brand portfolio, developers are delivering high-performing projects and vibrant communities in premier destinations" said Jaidev Menezes, Marriott International Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA.

Year-to-date 2025, Marriott has signed nearly 20 branded residence agreements in EMEA (approximately half of which are standalone projects). Milestone signings include The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION, slated to be the lifestyle luxury brand's first residences in EMEA, led by Shamal Holding. Reflective of evolving buyer preferences and the company's dynamic brand portfolio, nearly two thirds of the YTD signings are in the luxury segment, with the remainder in the premium segment.

Leveraging strong brand recognition and lead generation platforms, developers of Marriott Branded Residences have seen strong sales velocity, and 19 projects in EMEA have launched sales this year. For example, The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, led by SAAS Properties, saw 60% of the units sold at record prices prior to public launch. Affini, a Tribute Portfolio Residence, Dubai, led by HAMRK Real Estate Development, is the brand's first residential property globally and sold out within one week of launch.

Spanning idyllic waterfront resorts and urban destinations at some of the region's most historic and noteworthy addresses, some of the 2025 signed agreements and sales launches in the company's EMEA portfolio include:

By the end of 2025, the company anticipates a total of six branded residence openings in EMEA, including:

Residents also continue to enjoy extraordinary amenities, accommodations and exclusive offerings within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, through the company's integrated ownership recognition platform, ONVIA.

For more information on Marriott Branded Residences, visit https://marriottresidences.com/.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to our plans, expectations, and future growth prospects regarding our branded residential portfolio; our development pipeline; demand for branded residences; momentum of development and sales activity; expected future project openings; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

