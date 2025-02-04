Mastercam Acquires MCAM Northwest, ShopWare, and the CAD/CAM Solutions Business Line from OptiPro Systems

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik announces the acquisition of MCAM Northwest, ShopWare, and the CAD/CAM solutions business line from OptiPro Systems. These acquisitions mark significant milestones in Mastercam's mission to shape the future of manufacturing.

For over 30 years, MCAM Northwest, a valued Mastercam channel partner, has been serving customers in Oregon, Southern Washington, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii. ShopWare has been a trusted partner in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, while the CAD/CAM solutions business line from OptiPro Systems, along with its holding company Brightside 09, Inc., has been instrumental in delivering best-in-class solutions to manufacturers in New York. By integrating the expertise and regional insights of these partners, Mastercam is poised to shape the future of manufacturing, driving innovation and providing exceptional service to our customers across these regions.

"Welcoming MCAM Northwest, ShopWare, and OptiPro Systems into the Mastercam team strengthens our commitment to providing manufacturers with top-tier support and industry-leading CAD/CAM solutions," said Russ Bukowski, Interim President, Mastercam. "These acquisitions enable us to forge even closer relationships with our customers across these regions, ensuring their success in a dynamic manufacturing landscape."

Driving Innovation Through Growth

Mastercam's growth strategy combines organic advancements with targeted acquisitions to expand our capabilities and provide industry-leading solutions. By integrating the expertise and regional insights of MCAM Northwest, ShopWare, and OptiPro Systems, Mastercam significantly bolsters its ecosystem with new talent, advanced technology, and diverse expertise, driving our momentum forward.

As part of the Sandvik portfolio, Mastercam continues to empower manufacturers globally with advanced solutions, connected processes, and unparalleled support. These strategic acquisitions reflect Mastercam's dedication to investing in our Channel Partners and customers, ensuring continued high-quality service and access to enhanced training and support resources.

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565, or email: Michellen@mastercam.com.

About Mastercam

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. With a global network of Channel Partners and an extensive developer community, Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. Discover more at www.mastercam.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and join the conversation with #mastercam.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 127 billion in about 170 countries within continuing operations.