circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 09:16
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Mastering Agentic AI Takes Center Stage in Berlin as Industry Leaders Unite for the 10th Chatbot Summit on April 1

03 marzo 2025 | 09.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative power of Agentic AI will take center stage as global industry leaders gather at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin, for the milestone 10th edition of Chatbot Summit on March 31 – April 1, 2025. Having already united over 10,000 AI pioneers and business leaders, this year's event is themed 'Mastering Agentic AI Together'.

This year's summit will spotlight the rapid evolution of Agentic AI and its transformative impact on enterprises, customer interactions, and business automation. Yoav Barel, Founder & Chairman of Chatbot Summit, states:

"We are at a turning point. Businesses are striving to master Agentic AI, leveraging advanced LLMs to transform customer engagement, streamline workflows, and drive business efficiency. However, many business leaders still struggle to find the right use case, demonstrate clear ROI, and implement the right governance structures. Additionally, technical leaders often lack the specific expertise needed to design and build multi-agent systems in a reliable and cost-effective way. These are some of the challenges we will tackle together in Berlin."

Attendees will engage in interactive learning formats featuring thought leaders, including:

These industry leaders will share their expertise on the evolving landscape of Agentic AI, exploring its real-world applications, challenges, and opportunities for businesses. The summit will also feature MasterClasses, hands-on workshops, and TED-style keynotes, presented by leaders from Henkel, IBM, ON AG, Rasa, Bayer, N26, Zalando, Vodafone, and more.

"Since our foundation, we've eagerly anticipated this moment. With the rise of Agentic AI, the inevitability of deploying AI agents alongside humans is clear. However, many businesses have yet to truly embrace this shift. Chatbot Summit aims to foster collaboration, bridge this gap, and accelerate adoption in a reliable way aligned with human values," added Barel.

This year's Chatbot Summit spans two dynamic days:

Secure your pass for the most exciting AI event of the year: 10th Chatbot Summit 'Mastering Agentic AI Together' at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin on April 1.Get your ticket now at  www.chatbotsummit.com

For media inquiries: anya@chatbotsummit.com 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631272/Chatbot_Summit.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mastering-agentic-ai-takes-center-stage-in-berlin-as-industry-leaders-unite-for-the-10th-chatbot-summit-on-april-1-302389829.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump
News to go
Tesla, a gennaio crollano le vendite Europa
News to go
Bollette, in arrivo decreto con nuove misure
News to go
Oggi sciopero dei magistrati
News to go
Malattia misteriosa uccide 53 persone in Congo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza