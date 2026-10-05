MediaTek and Airoha Accelerate Global Network Infrastructure Upgrades for the AI Era

Showcasing Wi-Fi, 5G CPE and PON Platforms at Network X 2026—Assisting Global Operators in Upgrading Infrastructure with Higher Bandwidth, Ultra-Low Latency and Enterprise-Grade Reliability

HSINCHU, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI era demands more than compute power; it requires a high-bandwidth, low-latency, and highly reliable network infrastructure to deliver AI services to users in real time, reliably and at scale. At Network X 2026, MediaTek and Airoha Technology (known as the MediaTek Group) will showcase next-generation connectivity spanning Wi-Fi, 5G CPE, and PON. Encompassing fiber-optic access, wireless broadband, and home and enterprise connectivity, these industry-leading solutions help global telecom operators accelerate network upgrades, seamlessly extending AI applications and services across home, office, and on-the-go scenarios.

Comprehensive Connectivity Portfolio for an End-to-End Experience in the AI Era

In the AI era, network requirements are shifting from point access technologies toward an end-to-end service experience. From PON bringing high-speed fiber connectivity into homes and enterprises, to 5G FWA providing high-performance wireless broadband, and Wi-Fi extending connectivity to every device, the three technologies together form an essential foundation for telecom operators to deliver next-generation broadband services.

By combining the capabilities of MediaTek and Airoha, MediaTek Group provides connectivity expertise spanning PON, 5G CPE and Wi-Fi, enabling customers to work with a single partner across network access, CPE, and in-home and enterprise networks. Beyond the breadth of its technologies, MediaTek Group continues to strengthen enterprise-grade quality, reliability and multi-vendor interoperability, while supporting major broadband software ecosystems including OpenWrt, RDK-B and prplOS, helping telecom operators reduce system integration complexity and accelerate the deployment of new services.

Moving to Commercialization on a Global Scale

For telecom operators, network connectivity technology is more than a spec sheet. Its real value lies in long-term, reliable deployment across commercial networks on a global scale. MediaTek Group has decades of engineering and product experience spanning product definition, silicon development, software integration, system validation and lifecycle support. Its track records on product quality, reliability and scalable deployment capabilities continue to be validated through mass productions of billions of devices across the globe every year. Strategically positioned at the heart of the world's premier semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, MediaTek Group works hand-in-hand with advanced-process partners. This close collaboration ensures that customers benefit from continuous technology advancements and a highly reliable supply chain.

Building Next-Gen Networks: Driving Innovation across Three Key Areas

At Network X 2026, MediaTek Group is showcasing the parallel migration of three network technologies: from Wi-Fi 7 to Wi-Fi 8, from XGS-PON to 50G-PON, and from 5G to 5G-Advanced. Moving beyond raw speed, these technologies are aligned on a new trajectory: Through AI, advanced connectivity, and system integration, they deliver higher bandwidth, lower latency, and superior energy efficiency, creating a highly reliable network infrastructure designed for intelligent, large-scale deployment.

MediaTek Group noted that the rise of AI applications continues to drive stricter network requirements for bandwidth, reliability, low power consumption and multi-point connectivity. Consequently, the challenge for the telecom industry goes beyond continual upgrades on one single connectivity technology, but enabling fiber access, mobile broadband and Wi-Fi to work together more closely for a high-quality, end-to-end user experience.

From the product planning and definition stages, MediaTek and Airoha have worked closely to integrate PON, 5G CPE, and Wi-Fi technologies and product portfolios. Together with global ecosystem partners, they help telecom customers accelerate next-generation network infrastructure upgrades, extending AI computing power from the cloud and data centers directly into every home, enterprise, and smart device.

Exhibition: MediaTek + Airoha @ Booth K35

Network X 2026: 13-15 October 2026 @ Messe Wien, Vienna, Austria

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