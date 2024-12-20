Cerca nel sito
 
Medicilon Appoints Dr. Lilly Xu as Chief Technology Officer

20 dicembre 2024 | 14.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicilon, a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO), has named Dr. Lilly Xu as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 30 years of experience in preclinical drug development, Dr. Xu will lead Medicilon's technological innovation and global expansion, strengthening its capabilities to deliver cutting-edge R&D solutions.

Dr. Xu, who holds a Ph.D. in Biology from St Louis University, is a recognized expert in pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and drug metabolism. She has successfully led numerous global drug development programs from early discovery through clinical stages and held leadership roles at major pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Pharmaron, Icagen, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, and Amgen.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Xu during this pivotal time in Medicilon's growth," said Dr. Chunlin Chen, Founder and CEO of Medicilon. "Her extensive expertise and global perspective align with our vision of driving innovation and advancing our international presence."

Dr. Xu added, "I'm honored to join Medicilon's forward-thinking team. I look forward to contributing to platform innovation, accelerating the transition of research into clinical breakthroughs, and achieving milestones that will benefit our global clients and their patients."

Medicilon continues to expand its advanced research platforms, including nucleic acids, ADCs, PROTACs, antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, reinforcing its position as a leader in preclinical drug development.

Website: https://www.medicilon.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585788/Dr_Lilly_Xu.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medicilon-appoints-dr-lilly-xu-as-chief-technology-officer-302337085.html

