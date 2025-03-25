Medit Launches Medit i900 classic, a New Addition to Medit i900 Family Line Up

SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, is unveiling its latest scanner, the Medit i900 classic, as part of the Medit i900 Family. Launched on March 25, the Medit i900 classic provides dental professionals with a new option that balances intuitive usability, precision, and seamless workflow integration, allowing users to select the best solution for their practice.

Key Features of the Medit i900 classic

The Medit i900 classic introduces several enhancements designed to improve both efficiency and ease of use:

Enhanced Benefits for Every Dental Professional

The Medit i900 classic is crafted to enhance the experience for clinicians, labs, and patients by ensuring seamless communication, high-quality scanning, and workflow efficiency.

The Medit i900 classic continues Medit's mission of empowering dental professionals while expanding customer choices within the i900 Family lineup. For more information, visit Medit's official website.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented, state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since its inception in 2000, Medit has representatives in the Americas and Europe and a global network of distributors in over 100 countries.

For more details about Medit's products and software, visit the official website.

