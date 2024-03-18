Mediwave Earns Global Recognition at GLOMO Awards 2024 for Emergency Response HealthTech

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediwave, a leading-edge HealthTech company, was recognised as a finalist at the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO), part of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) powered by GSMA in Barcelona, Spain. This acknowledgment underscores Mediwave's exceptional contributions to the field, particularly its innovative and integrated use of AI, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and Mixed Reality technologies.

Mediwave has transformed Sri Lanka's national-level free pre-hospital emergency care ambulance service, 1990 Suwa Seriya, with its end-to-end Emergency Response Suite. This solution, recently featured as the world's first of its kind, digitises and augments the service delivery with AI, AR, and mixed reality capabilities. This achievement is a significant milestone for Mediwave as it expands its global reach with a suite of life enhancing HealthTech solutions, including Emergency Response, Digital Healthcare Enablement, and AI Smart Health portfolio.

The company also showcased its full range of innovations at 4 Years From Now (4YFN), an integral part of the MWC GSMA, which serves as a catalyst for startups taking centre stage in future-proof tech, providing them with invaluable networking opportunities and exposure.

Mediwave's Chief Executive Officer, Suren Pinto, reflected on attending the event, stating, "It was a proud and humbling moment for our Emergency Response Suite to be showcased alongside leading global brands at the GLOMO Awards. We are grateful for the 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation for collaborating with us to bring this solution to life and create tremendous impact in Sri Lanka. With our pioneering solutions, we have ventured into Australia, the USA, and selected Asian countries. As an emerging force in the healthcare space, I look forward to the many milestones and growth stories we will build together with industry veterans."

Mediwave is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by introducing life-enhancing technology that can be seamlessly integrated into multiple industries impacted by emergencies and life-threatening scenarios. Their innovative technology allows for swift, proactive, and immersive interventions, enhancing connected patient care with a scalable architecture.

Headquartered in Singapore, Mediwave is setting a new pace for impact at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR), catalysing a connected world in the delivery of healthcare. The company is among the select few end-to-end solution providers in the global HealthTech space, driving transformative change and forging a robust healthcare ecosystem globally. Connect with Mediwave here: www.mediwave.io

