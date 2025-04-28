METLEN Hosted Capital Markets Day in London, Unveiling Strategic Roadmap Towards €2 Billion targeted EBITDA in the medium term and New Growth Pillars

LONDON and ATHENS, Greece, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN (the "Company" and "METLEN") (RIC: MYTr.AT) (Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA) (ADR: MYTHY US) hosted its 2025 Capital Markets Day today at the London Stock Exchange, where the Company's executive leadership presented its roadmap to achieve its target of €2 billion in EBITDA in the mid-term (based on organic growth prospects only, exclusive of any M&A) and unlock new pillars of growth across its integrated platform. The Company also reaffirmed its intention to pursue a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The Capital Markets Day featured a comprehensive update on METLEN's business activities by sector, including a presentation by Evangelos Mytilineos, CEO of METLEN, on the Company's transition into a new strategic cycle as it incorporates Critical Metals (Gallium), Circular Metals and Defence into its portfolio alongside Energy, Metals, and Infrastructure & Concessions.

Key updates included:

Strong financial performance has seen the Company's EBITDA triple since 2020 until today

Robust liquidity has enabled the Company to fund growth

METLEN's Energy sector continues to be a core engine of scalable growth

METLEN's Metals sector remains a European powerhouse in aluminium and strategic materials

Infrastructure & Concessions sector is emerging as a third major growth engine for the Company

The Capital Markets Day represented a milestone in METLEN's long-term growth strategy, underscoring its unwavering commitment to operational excellence, disciplined investment, and top-tier performance — pillars that continue to define its trajectory as a resilient and forward-looking industrial leader.

Notes to editors:

METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.68 billion and €1.08 billion, respectively. METLEN is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are outside the control of METLEN and could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement.

