METLEN Signs Landmark Gallium Supply Agreement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 ("EU MAR") AND ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM (THE "UK") BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR")

Major Milestone for Europe's Critical Raw Materials Strategy

ATHENS and LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN announces a long-term commercial agreement for the supply of approximately 25% of the annual gallium production from its planned production facility in Greece. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

The agreement marks the first major commercial gallium supply agreement between a European producer and a leading US technology company and constitutes a strategic milestone for Europe's efforts to strengthen the resilience of its critical raw materials supply chain.

Gallium is a critical raw material essential for AI technology, advanced renewables infrastructure, telecommunications, and defence solutions. Today, global gallium production is overwhelmingly concentrated, making the development of alternative and reliable supply sources strategically important for all industrial economies.

METLEN is the first company in Europe to establish integrated gallium production and the first to secure a commercial agreement for European-produced gallium, positioning Greece and Europe at the forefront of a new strategic industrial value chain.

The achievement is the result of the long-standing research and innovation efforts of the company's in-house R&D teams, located in the historic Aluminium of Greece industrial plant, alongside the newly established Critical & Rare Metals sub-sector of M Metals.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman of METLEN commented on the agreement, "We are particularly proud that METLEN is pioneering a completely new industrial chapter for both Greece and Europe; the successful development of gallium production carried out by our teams at Aluminium of Greece. For the first time in METLEN's history, one of our metallurgical products has attracted such strong interest from leading industrial economies worldwide. This reflects both the strategic importance of gallium and the confidence of global technology leaders in the quality and reliability of our material, which has already undergone extensive qualification testing."

METLEN's flagship investment for gallium production was officially recognized by the European Commission as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). The strategic importance of the project has also been recognized by the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved financing under the REPowerEU framework.

About METLEN

METLEN Energy & Metals Plc (METLEN) is an international industrial and energy company, holding a leading position in the metals and energy sectors, focused on sustainable growth and the circular economy. METLEN has established itself as a benchmark in competitive "green" metallurgy at both European and global level, operating the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminium production unit in the European Union, with privately owned port facilities. In the Energy Sector, METLEN provides integrated energy solutions through the implementation of thermal and renewable power generation projects, electricity distribution and trading, as well as investments in network infrastructure, battery storage and other green technologies. METLEN operates across five continents and in more than 40 countries, employing over 8,500 people worldwide and implementing a fully synergistic model across its Sectors.

METLEN Financial Highlights

METLEN has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and secondary listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. In 2025, METLEN reported consolidated revenue of €7.11 billion and EBITDA of €753 million with net profit of €314 million. Adjusted net debt stood at €2.10 billion, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x, reflecting strong financial resilience. METLEN is rated by leading international sustainability and ESG agencies, holding the unique Greek position in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Market Index, and distinguished across MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS Quality score, ISS Corporate Score, S&P Global ESG, LSEG, CDP, FTSE Russell, ESG Book, EcoVadis, Bloomberg and IdealRatings.

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Important Notices

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Metlen Energy & Metals PLC is Leda Condoyanni, Company Secretary.

LEI number: 213800ZSR3HVKMMPVG86

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK MAR and EU MAR.

This announcement contains statements which are or may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. All forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect METLEN's present view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results in future periods may and often do differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Except where required by law or regulation, METLEN undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this announcement that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect any events or circumstances arising after the date of this announcement.

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