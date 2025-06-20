MGI Tech Receives CE Mark for DNBSEQ-T1+ Sequencer

SHENZHEN, China, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company dedicated to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, today announced that its latest mid-throughput sequencer DNBSEQ-T1+ ("T1+") has received the CE mark under the EU certification framework. This certification paves the way for the T1+ to enter the EU market for both research and clinical applications, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion.

Unveiled at AGBT 2025 this year, the T1+ is a flagship benchtop genetic sequencer designed to deliver a mid-throughput sequencing capability. With the capability to perform a paired-end 150 sequencing workflow in just 24 hours with Q40 accuracy, the T1+ stands out as one of the fastest mid-throughput sequencers on the globe with industrial leading sequencing speed.

Featuring three flow cell formats and two to four addressable lanes per flow cell, the T1+ is also distinguished by its versatility. The T1+ supports a data output ranging from 25 to 1,200 Gb. This adaptability allows researchers to conduct independent experiments on a single platform, significantly enhancing laboratory efficiency and flexibility.

Beyond its advanced capabilities, the T1+ is equipped with integrated auto-DNB making and loading systems as well as a built-in bioinformatics module, which enhances the user experience with eased workflow. These innovations allow the T1+ to support a wide array of applications in genomics, giving users a seamless sequencing journey that boosts productivity across various research endeavors.

"The CE marking is a strong affirmation that T1+ is in full compliance with the standards and regulations stipulated by the EU for research and clinical applications," stated Duncan Yu, President of MGI. "We are confident that the availability of T1+ is promising in driving advancement and breakthroughs of genomics and empowering EU researchers and clinicians to progress in areas like precision medicine and oncology with its precise, efficient, and versatile sequencing capability."

The T1+ made its debut in the European market ESHG exhibition this year and attracted widespread attention from attendees, who showed great interest in the hands-on experience and practical applications.

About MGI:

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. MGI stands out as one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers with varying throughput capacities, ranging from Gb to Tb levels. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

