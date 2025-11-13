Microsoft Names The Digital Neighborhood's Sulava Global Partner of the Year for Copilot and AI Agents

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft has named Sulava, an AI and Copilot pioneer within The Digital Neighborhood, as the winner of the 2025 Global Copilot and AI Agent Partner of the Year Award.

"AI has become the new operating system for innovation and performance in business, and our more than 2,400 customers are proving what's possible when it's applied with purpose. Across our community of 1,500 consultants and engineers, we're reimagining how work gets done, where insight is instant, collaboration is fluid, and value creation continuous. Our close collaboration with Microsoft sits at the heart of this transformation. This award from Microsoft recognises how that partnership is delivering real change, not experiments," said Jean-Yves Charlier, CEO of The Digital Neighborhood.

For many organisations, AI has moved beyond pilots and productivity gains to become a competitive differentiator. The businesses pulling ahead are those that embed AI into everyday decisions and workflows, not as a tool but as a teammate. The Digital Neighborhood's work with Microsoft Copilot and AI Agents shows what that shift looks like in practice: faster customer insight, sharper strategy execution and measurable returns on technology investment.The Microsoft Partner of the Year recognises Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Honourees were chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. The Digital Neighborhood's Finland-based Sulava was recognised for its outstanding global solutions and services in Copilot and AI Agent innovation. The category recognises partners that are redefining business impact through scalable Copilot workflows and AI-driven intelligence, delivering measurable value at enterprise scale."Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Digital Neighborhood holds one of the strongest Microsoft relationships in Europe with two inner-circle Microsoft seats and 23 Microsoft MVPs. The group is a FastTrack Solution Architect (Power Platform) and AI partner, Copilot Jumpstart prioritised tier member, and Global ESI partner. It also holds elite designations across Microsoft ADX (Azure Data Explorer) and Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Analysis and is part of Microsoft's Security and Manageability Elite Partner engineering programme.

The Digital Neighborhood has been a consecutive Microsoft Partner of the Year winner across multiple domains, holds four Microsoft partner advisory council seats, and was one of the first partners globally to deploy Copilot commercially. As a member of several exclusive Microsoft Copilot programs and market-launch previews, the group continues to shape how AI and Copilot evolve across the Microsoft ecosystem.

"AI only matters when it changes how people work and how operational practices evolve. This award shows what our Digital Neighborhood customers have achieved by applying Copilot and AI Agents with intent - faster insight, smarter collaboration and meaningful results," said Ira Keskitalo, CEO of Sulava.The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from 18-21 November. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

About The Digital NeighborhoodThe Digital Neighborhood is a community of European tech companies specialising in Microsoft AI and cloud. With over 1,500 consultants, engineers and specialists across seven countries, the organisation provides a seamless and integrated AI-driven approach to business transformation. Its community includes companies such as TrueFullstaq, Pink Elephant, Iquality, Cmotions, Focus Enterprise Solutions, GAC Business Solutions, ABC E BUSINESS, Context& and Sulava. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Digital Neighborhood is committed to helping its 2,400 customers embrace what's next and realise their digital ambitions. "Partner with one of us and you can call on all of us. Just pick and choose the expertise you need."

www.thedigitalneighborhood.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821087/TDN_RGB_Black_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.