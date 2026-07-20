Moore Global's Strongest Growth Lies Ahead, Says New CEO Vivienne Muir

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Global today announced the appointment of Vivienne Muir as Chief Executive Officer, as the global accounting and advisory network enters its next phase of growth and international development.

Muir takes on the role after serving as Chief Operating Officer, helping guide the network through a period of expansion during which Moore grew to more than US$5.3 billion in combined revenues across 119 countries.

Since becoming CEO, Muir has led an extensive consultation with member firms across the network to help shape Moore's next chapter.

"I've been listening. Listening intently to our firms all over the world and, just as importantly, listening to what their clients are saying to them," Muir said.

"Over the past several months, those conversations have helped us understand where the profession is changing, where new opportunities are emerging and what Moore must do to take the network to the next level."

The resulting strategy will focus on accelerating growth across the network, strengthening capabilities, supporting firms as client needs evolve and creating stronger international connections to help firms compete successfully in an increasingly global marketplace.

Muir said the profession is entering a period of significant change, driven by technological transformation, evolving client expectations and growing demand for advisory services.

"We are now moving from listening and learning to execution," she said. "The direction of travel is becoming clearer and my focus is on turning that strategy into meaningful opportunities for our firms and their clients, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and independence that have always been among Moore's greatest strengths."

Muir said Moore begins this new phase from a position of considerable strength.

"We have outstanding firms, exceptional people, deep expertise and strong client relationships across the world," she said.

"My role is not to change who we are. It is to help the network realise more of its potential."

About Moore Global

At Moore, our purpose is to help people thrive – our clients, our people, and the communities they live and work in. We're a global accounting and advisory family with over 37,000 people in 568 offices across 119 countries, connecting and collaborating to take care of your needs – local, national and international.

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