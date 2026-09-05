Morpho UV Printer Unveiled at IFA with Hands-On Live Creation

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpho, a company specializing in UV printing technology, is showcasing its first desktop UV printer at IFA 2026, Hall 17-196. Visitors are observing Morpho's colorful, textured prints, and some have the opportunity to print on a range of blank materials provided.

Morpho's desktop UV printer can print on a wide range of materials, including wood, glass, leather, metal, and more, delivering vivid colors and tactile textures for customized results. At IFA 2026, the booth attracted interest from creators, educators, and technology professionals, who gathered to watch live demonstrations.

Among those who have tried Morpho's printer, three aspects are most frequently highlighted: print quality, the moving gantry design, and overall ease of use.

Visitors are first drawn to the prints, which feature precise color reproduction and finely detailed textile textures. With G7 Master ColorSpace certification, Morpho ensures consistent tones across different pieces. The same level of precision is evident in the raised textures created by the industrial-grade printhead, which builds fine layers of ink for detailed, tactile surfaces. The printhead maintains fast carriage motion speeds of up to 600mm/s while preserving precise detail.

Attendees have also noted the printer's compact desktop footprint. With its moving gantry architecture—where the entire gantry moves along both axes—the printer offers a large, fully enclosed print chamber that accommodates various objects while remaining desktop-friendly.

First-time users have given positive feedback on Morpho's usability. The integrated Stereo Vision Smart Alignment™ System quickly captures an object's height and contours, while Morpho Studio's guided workflows help users move from idea to print with minimal setup.

Morpho's team shared that the program has been in development for several years, with the goal of making UV printers a practical tool for everyday creative use. Founder Mingyu "Brett" Wang, formerly Global VP of R&D at DJI, commented, "We communicate directly with our community, listen to feedback, and make fast improvements."

Ahead of IFA, Morpho's Kickstarter campaign surpassed $10 million in support from over 2,800 backers worldwide. The company is committed to further developing its proprietary core technology and delivering reliable engineering for creators, makers, and small businesses.

Visit Morpho's website to learn more.

About Morpho: Morpho develops desktop UV printers that bring industrial-grade printing and coloring to everyday materials, enabling creators to turn almost any physical surface into a canvas for their ideas.

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