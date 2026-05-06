MUSIC ICONS: Julien's Presents a Landmark Rock and Roll Memorabilia Auction

OVER 650 RARE MUSIC ARTIFACTS TO BE OFFERED LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY MAY 29–30

Ace Frehley of KISS - Most-Famous Guitar - 1975 Les Paul-Ace #1(Estimate $400,000 - $600,000)

Stevie Ray Vaughan 1969 Guild F-412 from 1990 MTV Unplugged Performance (Estimate $300,000 - $500,000)

Johnny Cash 1954 Martin Acoustic, Played in 1956 at Grand Ole Opry Debut(Estimate $100,000 - $200,000)

Kirk Hammett Stage and Studio-Played, Signed, First "Ouija" ESP Custom (Estimate $250,000 - $350,000)

Eddie Van Halen Stage Played and Signed, Personally Striped Charvel Art Series Guitar from Last Performance with Sammy Hagar (Estimate $50,000 - $70,000)

The Beatles Band-Signed "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" Record Sleeve (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

Gary Busey Owned and Screen Used 1966 Gibson "The Buddy Holly Story" Southern Jumbo Acoustic Guitar with DVD (Estimate $10,000 - $20,000)

Adam Clayton of U2 - Unforgettable Fire Studio Used and Stage Played '85 Live Aid Vintage Fender Jazz Bass (Estimate $20,000 - $40,000)

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the world's leading celebrity auction house, today announced full details of its highly anticipated "Music Icons" event. This year's collection celebrates the enduring power of heavy metal and marks the 50th anniversary of KISS's debut in London, with a touring exhibition of highlights from the sale. Following stops in London and Tokyo, the exhibition will be on view at Hard Rock Cafe New York on May 13 and open to the public daily. Bidding on the full collection of more than 800 items is now open at juliensauctions.com. The two-day auction will take place May 29–30, live from Hard Rock Cafe Times Square in New York City.

"Interest in music memorabilia is reaching unprecedented levels, fueled by collectors who appreciate both the cultural significance of these instruments and the legacy of the artists behind them—often resulting in record-breaking sales," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "Our annual Music Icons auction, featuring extraordinary guitars from Ace Frehley, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Kirk Hammett, underscores Julien's ongoing commitment to bringing museum-quality pieces to market while shaping the global conversation around music collecting."

The "Music Icons" sale features an extraordinary collection of some of the most powerful and influential guitars ever to appear at auction, including instruments played by rock legends such as Ace Frehley (KISS), Eddie Van Halen, Billy Duffy (The Cult), Izzy Stradlin (Guns N' Roses), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Scott Ian (Anthrax), and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Among the many highlights is the guitar Johnny Cash played at his 1956 Grand Ole Opry debut. Cash's 1954 Martin D-18 acoustic was used from 1954 to 1956, potentially making it his earliest professional guitar. During that period, Cash recorded singles including "Hey, Porter," "Folsom Prison Blues," "I Walk the Line," and "There You Go."

For KISS fans, the sale includes dozens of unique items, from stage-worn costumes to personal effects. The centerpiece is Ace Frehley's 1975 Gibson Les Paul, one of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll. Frehley relied on the instrument throughout his career, using it on stage and in the studio with KISS more than any other guitar in his arsenal. His long association with the Gibson Les Paul has earned him a place on nearly every "Top 10 Les Paul Players of All Time" list.

Find a selection of more highlights with photos and detailed descriptions via Julien's Auctions website.

The Highlights Include:

Ace Frehley:

Guitars & Bass

Personal Treasures & More:

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

"Music Icons"Hard Rock Cafe New York - 1501 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Friday, May 29Session: 10:00 a.m. EST

Saturday, May 30 Session: 10:00 a.m. EST

REGISTERING TO BID Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at the Julien's Auctions.

For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

Placing BidsThere are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

Julien's Auctions Press Contact/RSVP:

North AmericaMichelle Gutenstein Hinz (michelleg@missingpiecegroup.com)Michelle Steele (msteele@missingpiecegroup.com)Michael Krumper (michael@missingpiecegroup.com)at Missing Piece Group

EuropeMozell Miley-Bailey/Homage PR (mozell@homagepr.com)

Julien's AuctionsFor the moments that matter.You know that moment when the lights dim, right before your favorite band starts playing? Or that feeling right before the credits roll on a movie that changed your whole world in an instant? The air is charged with anticipation and words are never going to do it justice because you just really had to be there.

At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain-from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.

About Hard Rock®:Hard Rock International HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

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