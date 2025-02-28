MWC 2025: Top 10 Innovative Highlights from FiberHome

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the visionary theme "Connecting the Bright Digital Future," FiberHome is set to redefine the boundaries of innovation at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. From March 3rd to 6th, join us to explore our top 10 groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the next era of digital transformation. These cutting-edge advancements span Ultra-Efficiency Infrastructure, AI-Driven Networks, and Unleash Digital Value, showcasing FiberHome's leadership in next-generation connectivity and intelligent solutions.

1.Optical-Computing Synergy: Building a Flagship Optical NetworkWitness the industry's highest-dimensional 8×12 flexible service scheduling network, the revolutionary DC-optimized optical layer device COTP-F, and the leading OTN P2MP all-optical access solution.

2.Multi-Core and Hollow-Core Fiber: Leading the WayBe amazed by hollow-core fiber achieving over 270T real-time transmission capacity and World's first 7-core fiber applied in submarine cable projects, with 24-core fiber achieving a breakthrough transmission capacity of 5.29Pbit/s.

3.Comprehensive Marine Communication Solution: Supporting Global ConnectivityExplore solutions that cover all marine scenarios, featuring ultra-stable 400G submarine cable transmission and the reliability of 10,000-ton-class ocean construction vessels.

4.All-in-one 50G PON Solution: Accelerating 10G Access Network CommercializationDiscover how FiberHome enables seamless evolution to over 100G PON based on coexistence of three generations and five modes, delivering industry-leading low latency and AI-driven energy efficiency that reduces consumption by 15%.

5.Innovative FTTR: Empowering Home and Enterprise Digital TransformationFrom the iMesh algorithm boosting Wi-Fi roaming success rates by 41%, innovative antenna system providing more stable wireless signals and wider coverage, and to FTTR-B's six-layer safety protection, experience connectivity reimagined for homes and businesses.

6.Optical Footprint 1.0: Advancing Visual Optical Network ManagementSee how RFID tag technology and intelligent systems reduce resource waste by 30% and operational costs by 20%, setting new standards for network management.

7.AI Full-Stack Empowerment: Driving Network Efficiency LeapLearn how AI integration improves resource utilization by 75% and operational efficiency by 30%, unlocking unprecedented network potential.

8.Dual Liquid Cooling Synergy: Green Computing Power ComboExplore cold plate and immersion cooling technologies that achieve a 40% reduction in energy consumption, paving the way for sustainable computing.

9.Building Agile Operations with One-Stop Smart CampusWitness how FiberHome's Fit-Access and Fit-Sentry platforms enable full-element connectivity and data governance in over 100 successful deployments across hospitals, hotels, schools, and industrial parks.

10.Creating Efficient Smart Transportation SystemExperience how 5G private networks and optical sensing technologies improve subway, railway, and highway efficiencies by up to 50%, 15%, and 20%, revolutionizing urban mobility.

FiberHome invites you to join us at MWC 2025 for live demonstrations, in-depth technical exchanges, and collaborative discussions tailored to your digital ambitions. Together, let's connect the bright digital future.

Visit us at Booth 1A50, Hall 1, FIRA GRAN VIA, Barcelona, and be part of the revolution!

contact us：marketing@fiberhome.com

Website：https://en.fiberhome.com

