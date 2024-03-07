MWC2024: Huawei Releases Scenario-Specific Solutions for Retail Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei released the Smart Retail Solution, which is designed for retail campuses, stores, and multi-branch interconnection. The solution series focuses on smart stores, intelligent warehousing, energy efficiency, and digital marketing. It employs the latest Wi-Fi, storage, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to help retail companies increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve consumer experience.

The retail industry is closely intertwined with people's daily lives. Business owners must not only stay abreast of evolving consumer needs but also tackle a range of operational challenges. These challenges include managing inventory, foot traffic, marketing strategies, and costs. Consequently, the retail industry's digitalization as well as its intelligent upgrade are both gaining momentum.

The Smart Retail Solution that Huawei released at MWC 2024 consists of four scenario-specific solutions. First, the smart store solution comes with cloud-network-security integration and the converged deployment of Access Points (APs) and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs). It uses Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Wi-Fi 6/7 to deploy high-quality networks, and AP+ESL improves operational efficiency. Second, the intelligent warehousing solution delivers a goods inventory system that combines IoT, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). This facilitates automatic goods sorting and visualized management, and therefore streamlines warehouse logistics. With the energy efficiency solution, IoT sensors can help intelligently adjust air conditioning and lighting in shopping malls, saving energy and cutting emissions. This solution offers the multi-purpose gateway, which integrates six functions and is ideal for slashing energy consumption. Finally, the digital marketing solution allows corporate groups to obtain foot traffic statistics and other management information from every store they operate. They can use this information to optimize store layouts and implement precision marketing based on big data analytics.

These solutions have been used by large retail chains in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Looking ahead, Huawei's Smart Retail Solution will continue to fuel the digitalization and intelligent upgrade of retail companies, ultimately bringing more enjoyable shopping experiences to consumers worldwide.

For more information about Huawei's Smart Retail Solution, please visit:https://e.huawei.com/cn/industries/retail

