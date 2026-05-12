n8n valuation doubles to $5.2bn as SAP makes strategic investment and plans to embed the AI platform into Joule Studio

The deal marks n8n's arrival as enterprise AI infrastructure, and a major milestone for the European technology ecosystem

ORLANDO, Fla. and BERLIN, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- n8n, the AI orchestration platform, today announced a strategic investment from SAP alongside a multi-year commercial partnership. The investment values n8n at $5.2bn – more than double its previous valuation of $2.5bn, secured less than a year ago. The two companies have also signed a multi-year commercial agreement under which n8n's workflow automation platform will be embedded natively within Joule Studio, SAP's agent-building environment in SAP Business AI Platform.

Together, the strategic investment and the commercial partnership mark a significant moment for n8n: the point at which a platform born in the open-source community becomes a key AI workflow tool for one of the world's largest enterprises. n8n already counts more than 1,400 enterprise customers alongside a community of 1.7mn monthly active developers and builders – from Fortune 500 teams running mission-critical processes to independent developers and startups building automation from scratch.

This specific integration will give enterprise teams a visual, flexible automation canvas – supporting no-code, low-code, and pro-code developers – that inherits SAP's commitment to security and compliance from day one. With over 1,000 integrations spanning business tools, database platforms and AI models, n8n inside Joule Studio will allow teams to connect SAP systems to the broader technology stack their organizations depend on in minutes.

n8n's growth reflects the pace at which enterprise demand for agentic AI is accelerating. Unlike conventional workflow tools, n8n is built for the agentic era. The platform supports multi-agent orchestration, allowing AI systems to identify business events, coordinate decisions, and trigger downstream actions all within an auditable, customizable environment that works with most AI models.

It is also built for enterprises to not only be in full control of their agents, but for their agentic ecosystems to be compliant as well. Organizations will be able to maintain sovereignty over their data, making n8n a natural fit for those operating under GDPR, sector-specific regulations, or internal data residency requirements. For regulated industries and large enterprises, n8n removes one of the most substantial barriers to AI adoption at scale.

"For n8n, securing SAP as a strategic investor marks a pivotal moment," said Jan Oberhauser, Founder & CEO, n8n. "As one of the world's largest enterprise software companies, its decision to back n8n and to embed us inside Joule Studio reflects genuine confidence in our platform and our vision."

The partnership carries significance beyond the two companies. n8n and SAP are two of Germany's most prominent technology companies, with one a fast-growing AI scale-up and the other a DAX 40-listed global software leader. At a moment when Europe is searching for its own AI champions, the deal represents a homegrown partnership building the commercial backbone of enterprise AI on the continent.

"To provide accurate and secure business outcomes at scale, agentic AI must be grounded in deep process knowledge, reliable data, and enterprise-grade governance," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "By integrating n8n into Joule Studio, we're accelerating SAP's ability to help customers design, connect, and scale agentic AI across their core business processes."

About n8n

n8n is an AI orchestration platform that transforms how organizations harness AI and embed it in their daily operations. Built on a fair code license, n8n serves thousands of organizations worldwide, from individual developers to global enterprises, enabling them to create intelligent, automated AI workflows that deliver measurable benefits to impact and productivity. For more information about n8n, visit n8n.io.

Media Contacts: press@n8n.io

Notes to editors

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

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