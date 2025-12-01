New C&I ESS solution PowerKeeper Series Debuts at Sungrow Summit

MILAN, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 November, Sungrow has unveiled its latest commercial and industrial (C&I) ESS innovation: the PowerKeeper Series. Launched at the Sungrow European C&I ESS Summit in Italy, the series features a one-stop DC-coupled solution with a modular design and is built on Sungrow's bold new concept 'Ace 007, Ace Profit'. This approach is designed to ensure zero waste, zero outage, and a hassle-free experience for businesses through seven key advantages.

The Critical Importance of C&I Energy Storage for a Sustainable European Future

Sungrow's latest innovation arrives at a critical moment: according to Wood Mackenzie, Europe's C&I storage capacity is expected to grow 13-fold, reaching 33 GW/77 GWh by 2034. With a complex backdrop of rising electricity prices and the need for resilience, businesses are prioritising energy cost control, self-consumption and reliable power. Solutions must deliver a seamless experience across the entire lifecycle—from design and installation to operation and maintenance—while ensuring stable power for business continuity. Adding to the complexity, C&I users span diverse industries with unique consumption profiles and financial priorities.

The Future of C&I innovation – the PowerKeeper Series

In response, the PowerKeeper series, built on the 'Ace 007, Ace Profit' concept, offers flexible energy storage with a 12.5 kWh modular design. A single hybrid inverter supports 50–1000 kWh capacity for 2–8 hours, and multiple inverters can be connected for flexible expansion. This scalability suits everything from small shops to large factories, ensuring precise capacity matching, eliminating oversizing, and reducing upfront costs. For uninterrupted operations, PowerKeeper can switch to off-grid modes in 10 milliseconds. Its built-in ATS supports up to 250 kW load—enough for a 2,500 m² supermarket—without extra cabinets, saving space and cost.

The concept redefines energy storage with simplicity, safety and profitability at its core:

This concept addresses pain points across the entire lifecycle and strengthens Sungrow's C&I portfolio, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to a carbon-neutral commercial and industrial future.

Exclusive Discussion and Insights at Sungrow's European C&I ESS Summit

Sungrow's European C&I ESS Summit – held in Como, Italy - brought together over 200 business leaders, technology partners, and media representatives. The Summit provided a platform for expert discussion exploring Europe's growing demand for flexible, cost-efficient, low-carbon energy solutions. Panel discussions shared insights on the differing business needs and regulatory frameworks across European markets, sharing with attendees' exclusive views on the most promising growth opportunities and strategies. Through expert discussions, and customer insights, Sungrow reaffirmed its commitment to modernising and decarbonising the continent's C&I energy landscape.

Currently, Sungrow has deployed over 1000 C&I energy storage projects across the globe, and 200 projects across Europe - ranging from stand-alone ESS, PV+ESS, and PV+ESS+EV charging applications, making it well-positioned to support partners navigating this dynamic market.

About SungrowSungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

