Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:49
comunicato stampa

Newly Merged Advanced Material Processing and Automated Handling Solutions Will Go to Market Under New Brand Name, Akona Process Solutions

29 gennaio 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Material processing and material handling solutions companies, Advanced Material Processing (AMP) and Automated Handling Solutions (AHS), have announced their merger and rebranding as Akona Process Solutions (Akona), a portfolio company of Chicago-based, May River Capital.

Akona unifies the technologies and global reach of AMP and AHS to deliver an extensive portfolio of processing and handling solutions for high value materials in the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and chemicals industries.

The new company will continue to leverage AMP's and AHS's Cablevey, Kason, Marion, and Spiroflow brands, together bringing over 200 years of collective experience in solving the most demanding material handling and material processing challenges. Akona is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with engineering, sales, and service centers of excellence across the USA and Europe.

Akona is uniquely positioned to address customers' growing need for integrated solutions that are scalable, reliable, enhance efficiency, and ensure hygiene in their high-stakes, regulated operating environments.

Commenting on the announcement, Seth Vance, CEO of Akona Process Solutions, said, "Akona will provide a single-source solution for customers operating in some of the most complex and demanding industries. Through merging the capabilities of AMP and AHS, we are unlocking new possibilities for innovation and efficiency – and marking a critical step in our pursuit of delivering exceptional value and reliability to our customers globally."

He added, "Our goal with Akona is to simplify the scoping, procurement, deployment, and maintenance of material handling and material processing equipment for our loyal customers, enabling them to focus on what matters most: maximizing their operations. Akona's unique combination of cutting-edge technology and customer-centric products and services will ensure we remain a trusted partner in their success."

The new company's portfolio includes mixers, blenders, dryers, screeners, conveyors, bulk material filling and discharging systems, as well as integrated control solutions. Through uniting complementary technologies and know-how, Akona will enable customers to streamline their operations, reduce downtime and improve productivity – all while working with a trusted and reliable partner.

About Akona Process SolutionsAkona serves food and beverage, pet food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and specialty chemical end markets with a broad suite of equipment and aftermarket parts and service for material processing (mixers, dryers, screeners, sifters, etc.) and material handling (conveyors, loaders, dischargers, controls, etc.) applications. The new company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with facilities in Marion and Oskaloosa, Iowa; Manchester, United Kingdom; and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit www.akonasolutions.com.

About May River CapitalMay River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle-market industrial companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605520/AkonaPS_Temp_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newly-merged-advanced-material-processing-and-automated-handling-solutions-will-go-to-market-under-new-brand-name-akona-process-solutions-302362304.html

