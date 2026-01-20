circle x black
NX Group Unveils New Global Brand Movie "Moving India Forward" Depicting Indian Market's Dynamism

20 gennaio 2026 | 08.03
- Showing World NX Group's "will toward the future" Manifested in Its Support for Evolution in Semiconductor and Automotive Industries -

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has released a new global brand movie titled "Moving India Forward" that focuses on the rapidly growing Indian market. The movie is available on the company's website as of January 15 and is now being broadcast on global media.

- Background to production: India as a global powerhouse

India is quickly emerging as a new global economic powerhouse, and the NX Group regards the Indian market as the most critical base to realize its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market."

The movie illustrates how the NX Group has transcended the bounds of a simple logistics company to operate as a dynamic "strategic partner" in driving the evolution of social infrastructure within the convergence of tradition and innovation that is modern India.

- Highlights of the new brand movie

1. Logistics supporting the evolution of Indian industry

India's industrial structure is making brisk advances, propelled by the rise of the semiconductor industry and the expansion of e-commerce. The movie showcases how the NX Group's global quality -- encompassing precision equipment handling and smart logistics -- underpins the evolution of India's industries.

2. Rail transport: lifeline of the automotive industry

The movie dynamically depicts the rail transport connecting the Group's vast network across India and stresses the Group's commitment to strengthening the automotive industry's supply chains by supplementing truck transport with the use of diverse transport modes to accomplish low-environmental-impact modal shifts.

3. The spirit of "We Find the Way"

While contrasting India's vibrant landscapes with the NX Group's sophisticated logistics solutions, the movie powerfully presents the corporate message "We Find the Way" as an expression of the Group's determination to find solutions to all challenges, no matter how difficult. 

The new brand movie is available in three languages: English, Japanese and Chinese. Anyone can watch it on the company's official website as well as on its official YouTube and LinkedIn accounts. It will also be broadcast worldwide through CNN programs and commercials. Please take a look.

The NX Group will continue connecting people, businesses and communities through logistics and contributing to global social development to realize its customers' aspirations for a new future.

Overview of "Moving India Forward"

Title: "Moving India Forward"

Release date: January 15, 2026

Formats: Full-length (1 minute), short-form (15 seconds)

Available languages: English, Japanese, Chinese

Publicly accessible media:

