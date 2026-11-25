AMSTERDAM, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI" or the "Company") today announces the completion of the sale and transfer of its shares in OCI Rembrandt Holdings B.V. to Orascom Construction Plc ("Orascom Construction" or "OC") (the "Sale"). The Sale marks the completion of the principal transaction step of the previously announced combination of OCI and Orascom Construction (the "Combination").

In consideration for the Sale, OCI has received 97,201,359 newly issued shares in Orascom Construction. Together with the OC shares already held by OCI, these are referred to as the "OC Shares." As previously announced, OCI will distribute the OC Shares to eligible OCI shareholders by way of a distribution in kind (the "Distribution"), subject to applicable Dutch dividend withholding tax and the settlement mechanics previously communicated by OCI.

Key dates for OCI shareholders

Event Date Final trading day in OCI Shares on Euronext Amsterdam, with entitlement to the Distribution 26 November 2026 Delisting of OCI Shares from Euronext Amsterdam 27 November 2026 Ex-dividend date for the Distribution 27 November 2026 Record Date for the Distribution 30 November 2026 Distribution date and expected commencement of delivery of OC Shares On or around 8 December 2026

Shareholders recorded as holding OCI Shares on the Record Date will be entitled to receive their pro rata share of the Distribution, subject to the applicable Dutch dividend withholding tax ("DWT") and the settlement mechanics previously communicated by OCI.

The timing at which individual shareholders receive their OC Shares may depend on their bank, broker, custodian or other intermediary and, where applicable, completion of the required account and shareholder identification arrangements.

Dutch dividend withholding tax

As previously announced, the Distribution will generally be subject to DWT at a rate of 15% on its fair market value, to the extent applicable and absent an exemption or relief at source. The DWT payable in connection with the Distribution is expected to be funded through the sale of the requisite number of OC Shares. No gross-up will be paid.

The fair market value of the Distribution for DWT purposes will be determined at the time of the Distribution in accordance with applicable Dutch tax requirements.

Following the Distribution, OCI expects to publish a separate notice providing shareholders with general information to assist them in documenting the Distribution for tax purposes, including:

Shareholders should consult their own tax advisers regarding the tax treatment of the Distribution in their individual circumstances, including the potential availability of any exemption, credit or refund.

Remaining steps

Following the Distribution, OCI will proceed with the remaining steps associated with its dissolution and liquidation in accordance with the resolutions approved by shareholders.

Further information regarding the Distribution and the settlement mechanics for OC Shares is available in the shareholder materials previously published by OCI at www.oci-global.com.

Potential further Extraordinary General Meeting

OCI may convene a further Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders following the delisting of its shares from Euronext Amsterdam to facilitate the remaining steps in OCI's wind-down.

Following the delisting, shareholders who hold their OCI Shares through a bank, broker, custodian or other intermediary may no longer receive meeting notifications or be able to cast their votes through the procedures available while OCI's shares are listed.

Accordingly, to promote transparency and continued shareholder engagement, OCI is giving advance notice of the potential meeting through this press release. If a meeting is convened, the meeting materials will also be made available on OCI's website, together with instructions for shareholders on how to attend and vote.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com.

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