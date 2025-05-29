OKX and Blockworks Research: Blockchain Applications will Transform the Future for Global Industries

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global onchain technology company, in partnership with Blockworks Research, a crypto research platform, today announced the release of a report, titled: "The Future of Blockchain Applications: Reshaping Global Industries," which examines how finance, technology, brand and consumer goods, and sports and entertainment will be transformed by blockchain applications in the next 25 years.

The report finds that the ongoing development of defined blockchain use cases — cryptocurrencies and stablecoins; real-world asset tokenization; decentralized apps (dApps); self-custody wallets and payments — will act as a key disruptor across these vital business sectors. Research indicates that total assets under management of tokenized real-world assets could reach $600 billion by 2030*, with 10% of global GDP potentially tokenized and stored on the blockchain by 2027*.

The report also finds that AI and crypto will converge, enabling more effective coding and troubleshooting, with crypto creating strong incentives for AI training and deployments.

According to report interviewee and Google Cloud Head of Web3 Strategy Rich Widmann: "Blockchain is a pressure chamber of innovation...[In 20 years we see a] world where digital intelligence can seamlessly transact in digital forms, enhancing everyday tasks and interactions without the need for traditional devices. This reflects a broader ambition to integrate AI with blockchain for more efficient commerce and agreement codification."

The research findings are based on interviews with industry experts, analysis from OKX and Blockworks Research, desktop research and existing industry surveys and studies. Interview respondents represent leading companies, including: Visa, Standard Chartered, Polygon, Google, Aptos, Manchester City Football Club, McLaren, Franklin Templeton, and others.

OKX Managing Partner and CMO Haider Rafique said: "At OKX, we envision a future where virtually every industry will be reshaped by onchain technology. Our report offers a glimpse into the transformative potential of blockchain, which we believe will fundamentally redefine business models and establish new economic paradigms. We're excited to witness and influence how blockchain technology will revolutionize the way we live, work and conduct business on a global scale."

Blockworks Co-Founder Jason Yanowitz said: "Working with OKX on this report has been a unique opportunity for us to explore the far-reaching implications of blockchain technology, and we're excited to share how this technology is poised to redefine our global economy. It's an honor to partner with OKX in bringing these insights to light, especially as we observe blockchain revolutionizing business practices, trading paradigms and value creation worldwide."

Key insights by sector

Finance - Blockchain applications are reshaping value creation and financial products

Technology - Infrastructure is transforming onchain

Brand and consumer goods - Blockchain is enhancing the brand experience

Sports and Entertainment - Blockchain is changing the game and fan experience

