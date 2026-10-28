OLX Group launches Agentic Selling and DealFinder as research shows customers want AI they can trust

OLX Group now runs 14 agentic solutions live across its 16 marketplaces

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLX Group, a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across 11 brands in seven markets, has unveiled two new AI-powered tools that make buying and selling simpler: Agentic Selling and DealFinder. Both were presented at CLAIM Online 2026, OLX's future of marketplaces summit on 27 October. They arrive alongside new research showing that people use AI widely but still want transparency and the final say on decisions that matter to them.

OLX has been building AI into its marketplaces for more than eight years. It now has 86 live Machine Learning use cases, 28 live GenAI use cases and 14 agentic solutions in-market. Its platforms draw on over 20 years of relationships with dealers and realtors, and on verified marketplace data that generic AI models cannot access.

AI that handles the complexity, with people in controlAgentic Selling, now live for 20% of private sellers on Otodom in Poland, helps people list, manage and sell their properties. It guides sellers along a clear process, from valuation to posting.

DealFinder, currently being scaled after a beta test period in Portugal with 2,000 users, is a buyer-side assistant on WhatsApp. It finds items, sets price and item alerts, and accepts searches by text, image or voice. In beta testing, the assistant achieved an 18% conversion rate to contact.

Andreas Merentitis, Chief Data Officer at OLX, said: "Agentic Selling and DealFinder follow one principle: AI should handle the complexity, while people make the decisions that matter. We built both tools with the customer's question at the centre, and we measure them against whether people trust the outcome. Speed matters in agentic AI, but trust is what makes it useful."

Using AI is not the same as trusting itAlongside the launch, OLX Group has published two surveys about AI in two of life's biggest decisions: finding work and finding a home.

Among 18-to-29-year-olds in Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Germany and France:

OLX's career tools already help young people close this gap: CV Optimiser, which reads role requirements to help candidates refine, structure and tailor their CV, and AI Interviewer, which runs more than 1,000 practice interviews a month and gives candidates actionable feedback before they meet a hiring manager. The two agentic career tools, showcased during the summit, have received positive reviews from early users, with 88% of users reporting that they found the CV Optimiser tool useful, and 90% shared that they love the AI interviewer tool.

Among thousands of home seekers using OLX platforms in Romania, Poland and Portugal:

Reflecting this preference for human expertise, OLX designs tools like Agentic Selling to provide transparent, data-backed pricing guidance and listing drafts while keeping final pricing and disclosure decisions entirely in the seller's hands.

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, commented: "People are already using AI for big decisions on our platforms, and they are right to ask whether it works for them. Adoption shows who has tried AI, but it doesn't show whether they trust the outcome. Our surveys show people want to see why a tool makes a recommendation and keep the final call, and that is the standard we hold ourselves to on every platform."

Results from across the GroupOLX's AI tools are already changing outcomes in live products. AI-generated titles and descriptions lift posting completion by 11 percentage points for sellers. AI-powered ad posting cuts time-to-post by 50% in real estate. In Motors, more than 70% of dealers accept AI-made videos of their cars. Agentic search is live across Motors and Real Estate. AutoIQ, our dealer agent, is live with all dealers on our platforms in Poland and Portugal, and AI Interviewer in Jobs runs more than 1,000 practice interviews a month.

About CLAIMCLAIM is OLX Group's invite-only summit for the leaders, investors, technologists and thinkers shaping the future of marketplaces. The 2026 online edition continued the conversation started at CLAIM Lisbon in February. CLAIM Online 2026 featured Sam Burman (Heidrick & Struggles), Aleksandra Przegalińska (Kozminski University and Harvard), Gertrud Kolb (Scout24 Group), Martín Alcalá Rubí (Zapia) and Joana de Quintanilha (Forrester). OLX launched Agentic Selling and DealFinder and demonstrated its existing customer-facing agentic solutions, including AutoIQ, CV Optimiser and AI Interviewer.

About the surveysThe OLX Jobs AI survey was conducted by SW Research for OLX Group in October 2026. It is an online survey of 1,510 people aged 18 to 29 living in cities of 200,000 inhabitants or more, with around 300 respondents in each of France, Germany, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

The OLX Real Estate survey was conducted by OLX Group in October 2026 among home seekers using OLX real estate platforms in Poland, Portugal and Romania. It includes 2,819 respondents across the three markets, including completed and incomplete responses. Results describe platform users and are not representative of all home seekers in these markets.

About OLX GroupOLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds AI-native marketplaces people trust, serving millions of people, professionals and businesses across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands, OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

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