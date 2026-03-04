OPPO and MediaTek Showcase On-Device AI Innovations at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 - OPPO and MediaTek showcased new on-device AI advancements at MediaTek’s “AI for Life” keynote during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Jason Liao, President of the OPPO Research Institute, highlighted how deep collaboration between the two companies is accelerating AI deployment on smartphones.

The event marked the rollout of new on-device AI capabilities, progress on the jointly developed Omni Model, and advances in cross-ecosystem connectivity — outlining a shared vision for the next generation of AI Phones.

From Chip to Experience: Advancing On-Device AI

As mobile experiences become increasingly AI-driven, OPPO is advancing its AI strategy centered on "New Computing, New Perception, and New Ecosystem." At the core of this strategy is "On-device Compute", enabling low-latency, privacy-preserving, and personalized AI experiences. As Jason Liao emphasized, "On-device Compute is a cornerstone of OPPO's AI strategy, making AI a perceptible, real-time experience integrated into everyday usage." This shared vision underpins the deep collaboration between OPPO and MediaTek on flagship chip platforms, accelerating the transition of on-device AI from technical concept to scalable deployment.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 platform, OPPO's self-developed on-device AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow now deliver performance comparable to cloud-based solutions. These features will soon roll out to OPPO Find X9 Series through the upcoming ColorOS 16 software update.

The on-device AI Translate can run directly on the device, achieving an average 15% improvement in accuracy over conventional approaches while supporting seamless multilingual translation. It maintains stable output even without internet connectivity or under weak signal conditions, enabling reliable translation across diverse scenarios.

Meanwhile, on-device AI Portrait Glow enhances portraits captured in challenging lighting environments. By intelligently analyzing and reconstructing scene illumination, it improves results in dim or backlit conditions while maintaining natural rendering — all without network reliance. Demonstrations have showcased exceptional performance in both visual realism and adaptability to various scenes.

OPPO and MediaTek also unveiled a technology preview of Omni, the industry's first on-device full-modal AI model designed for multi-modal understanding and interaction. Supporting voice, video, and text inputs, Omni enables live scene understanding and interactive Q&A directly on a smartphone. This advancement strengthens on-device AI’s ability to perceive and interpret the physical world, laying the foundation for more proactive and natural human–computer interaction.

Demonstrating Ecosystem Integration and Innovation

The collaboration was further showcased in the interactive experience zone at the MediaTek booth, where attendees explored Find X9 Pro’s on-device AI capabilities alongside its telephoto imaging with the OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter. Reno15 Pro was also featured, presenting creative AI imaging tools including AI Motion Photo Eraser, AI Motion Photo Popout, and the AI Flash Photography.

Coming soon, OPPO’s Find X9 Series will bring Android™ Quick Share, enabled in close collaboration with MediaTek and Google. Without installing third-party applications, users can conveniently and securely transfer files between OPPO smartphones and iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices, improving cross-platform interoperability. The feature is expected to begin rolling out via software update starting in March.

At MWC 2026, OPPO Find X9 Pro was shortlisted for the "Best Smartphone" award at the GLOMO Awards, gaining recognition for its innovation across performance, imaging, and AI integration.

Looking ahead, OPPO and MediaTek will continue strengthening collaboration in frontier areas such as on-device AI to advance user experience. Together, the two companies remain committed to delivering more powerful and reliable AI experiences to users worldwide.

* Google, Android and Quick Share are trademarks of Google LLC.

