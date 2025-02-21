OPPO Find N5, the World’s Thinnest Book-Style Foldable, Set to Hit the Shelve on February 28

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, announced that the OPPO Find N5 will be available for purchase starting February 28, 2025, priced at S$2499 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. The device will initially launch in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong China, with more markets set to follow shortly.





Delivering unrivalled experiences with its thin and light design, the largest inner screen of any book-style foldable, class-leading battery life and next-generation AI-powered performance, Find N5 redefines foldable excellence.

OPPO Find N5 measures just 8.93mm thin and is a featherweight 229g



Thin, Light, and Durable

The OPPO Find N5 is the world's thinnest book-style foldable, measuring just 8.93mm and weighing only 229g. It combines premium design with a secure, tailored grip, featuring flat sides and a contoured metal frame. The Cosmos Ring design highlights the Hasselblad Master Camera System. Offered in Cosmic Black and Misty White, it is the first foldable with IPX9 water resistance. Its 7000-series aluminum alloy frame and ultra-durable nanocrystal glass enhance structural integrity and drop resistance.

Two Large Displays

The OPPO Find N5 features the largest inner display of any book-style foldable, measuring 8.12" when open, and a 6.62" cover display with a 20.7:9 ratio when closed. Its Dual Shielded Flexible Screen offers nine layers, increasing impact resistance by 70%. With a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, over 2000 nits peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland's Minimized Crease Certification, the Find N5 provides an immersive, high-performance experience. Additionally, the device supports OPPO Pen for enhanced creativity.

Find N5 features an ultra-high capacity 5600mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery



The Best Battery Life of Any Foldable

The OPPO Find N5 boasts the best battery life of any foldable phone, thanks to its 5600mAh dual-cell battery and next-gen OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery. With 80W SUPERVOOCTM and 50W AIRVOOCTM charging, it charges quickly, providing hours of usage in minutes. Wireless charging is supported with an OPPO magnetic case.

Power, Privacy and Photography

The first foldable to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Find N5 boasts exceptional AI performance with a 45% boost from its Hexagon NPU. Its versatile Hasselblad Master Camera System includes a 50MP periscope camera for tele-macro shots, while Hasselblad Portrait Mode and Dolby Vision 10-bit video ensure stunning photography and video quality.

Powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, Find N5 is the first foldable to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite



Ultra-Smart Big-Screen Experiences

Launching with Android 15, Find N5 will receive five years of security updates for long-lasting peace of mind and will be powered by ColorOS 15, bringing the latest generation of OPPO experiences and AI capabilities to foldables. It features Boundless View for multi-tasking, AI Search[1] for efficient searches, AI Call Summary for transcribing and summarizing calls, and dual-screen translation for seamless communication. With AI tools like AI Eraser, AI Clarity Enhance, and AI Unblur, photo editing is easier than ever.

ColorOS 15 also introduces Circle to Search[2] with Google. Just circle to search anything on your phone, without switching apps. And with the Google Gemini[3] app, your AI assistant from Google, you can get help learning in new ways, writing emails, planning events and more.

Next-Level Cross-OS Support

OPPO bridges the gap between MacOS computers and Find N5.

With the O+ Connect app for Mac installed, seamlessly share photos, videos and files with super fast speed across devices. O+ Connect even supports remote access, so you can easily pull files from your computer to your Find N5 remotely, or take control of your Mac interface when on the go and your Mac is miles away. Touch to Share also delivers one-touch sharing and receiving from iOS and iPadOS devices with your ColorOS smartphone.



[1] AI Search is not available at launch and will be updated via OTA. Its functionality may vary by region due to local laws and cloud capabilities, and it will only support English.



[2] Internet connection and compatible operating system required. Availability may vary by device, country, and language.



[3] Google, Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.