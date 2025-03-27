circle x black
Giovedì 27 Marzo 2025
Oracle Names SOFTSWISS Deputy CTO Best Tech Professional

27 marzo 2025
GZIRA, Malta, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a global tech provider of software solutions for iGaming, announces that its Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Sergey Kastukevich, has been named CTO of the Year in EMEA at the 2025 Oracle Excellence Awards.

The Awards, organised by Oracle, leading cloud and AI company, celebrate the best in business innovation. Past winners include Vodafone, Shiseido Company Limited, PayPal (NA), and other global enterprises.

It recognises Sergey Kastukevichas a CTO who strategically utilises emerging technologies to advance SOFTSWISS' objectives, such as reducing operational costs, enhancing system stability, and developing transformative products that benefit both the company and the broader industry. With over 15 years of expertise, SOFTSWISS delivers high-performance, secure, and scalable platforms supporting more than 1,200 brands worldwide.

Sergey Kastukevich shares: "We take pride in our successful collaboration with Oracle OCI, which allows us to implement innovative projects with high reliability and security. SOFTSWISS leverages a comprehensive suite of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to ensure performance, scalability, and security across its operations".

Among these services is Oracle Kubernetes Engine, which provides the scalability and flexibility needed for deploying containerised applications. To support critical workloads, SOFTSWISS uses high-performance VM Instances, delivering the necessary power for demanding tasks.

For secure and scalable data handling, Object Storage ensures reliable storage and fast access to essential information. The company also relies on Cloud Guard for continuous monitoring and automated threat response, maintaining a high level of protection for its cloud resources.

In managing and deploying containerised applications, SOFTSWISS benefits from a centralised Container Image Hub, simplifying the application lifecycle management. "Thanks to these tools, our collaboration with Oracle OCI allows us to build highly available and scalable solutions that meet the highest security and efficiency standards." continued Kastukevich.

Kastukevich's role at SOFTSWISS since 2020 has been instrumental in strengthening internal processes, expanding the technology team, and shaping the company's long-term innovation strategy.

Recognition at this prestigious Award in a region where SOFTSWISS conducts business is a significant achievement and a testament to the company's leadership.

For more information, please contact: Alena Praskuryna, PR Manager Email:alena.praskuryna@softswiss.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651755/Sergey_Kastukevich.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oracle-names-softswiss-deputy-cto-best-tech-professional-302413208.html

